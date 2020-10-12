 Skip to main content
Girls swimming: Illinois Metro Honor Roll
Girls swimming: Illinois Metro Honor Roll

091220-qc-spt-rocky-moline swim-825

Moline's Sophie Greko swims in the 500 freestyle in a dual meet earlier this season against Rock Island.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Illinois Metro Honor Roll

Results through Oct. 11

50 free -- 1. Sophie Greko (Moline) 25.42; 2. Clara Van Note (Mol) 26.23; 3. Jillian Smith (United Township) 26.57; 4. Hailee Messerly (Mol) 26.74; 5. Josie Smith (UT) 27.27.

100 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 54.32; 2. Van Note (Mol) 56.75; 3. Messerly (Mol) 57.35; 4. Jillian Smith (UT) 58.45; 5. CC Cervantes (Mol) 59.97.

200 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 2:00.87; 2. Van Note (Mol) 2:03.47; 3. Messerly (Mol) 2:04.11; 4. Sholl (RI) 2:09.63; 5. Cervantes (Mol) 2:09.98.

500 free -- 1. Greko (Mol) 5:22.98; 2. Messerly (Mol) 5:34.78; 3. Van Note (Mol) 5:40.23; 4. Cervantes (Mol) 5:46.67; 5. Sholl (RI) 5:47.50.

100 back -- 1. Van Note (Mol) 1:05.12; 2. Greko (Mol) 1:06.83; 3. Hecker (RI) 1:07.23; 4. Messerly (Mol) 1:07.33; 5. Hannah Gault (Mol) 1:07.80.

100 breast -- 1. Sholl (RI) 1:10.11; 2. Trenary (Mol) 1:13.35; 3. Greko (Mol) 1:14.76; 4. Annika Zemek (Mol) 1:16.42; 5. Messerly (Mol) 1:18.71.

100 fly -- 1. Messerly (Mol) 1:01.89; 2. Cervantes (Mol) 1:05.45; 3. Greko (Mol) 1:05.68; 4. Sholl (RI) 1:06.24; 5. Zemek (Mol) 1:06.96.

200 IM -- 1. Greko (Mol) 2:14.60; 2. Messerly (Mol) 2:20.27; 3. Sholl (RI) 2:23.42; 4. Van Note (Mol) 2:25.71; 5. Trenary (Mol) 2:25.92.

1 meter 6 dives -- 1. Ella McKinley (RI) 187.13; 2. Hannah Schimmel (Mol) 185.05; 3. Zoe Wanak (Mol) 181.15; 4. Darien Sanders (Mol) 179.75; 4. Valerie Holland (RI) 158.63;

200 free relay -- 1. Mol (Van Note, Cervantes, Messerly, Greko) 150.06; 2. UT (Josie Smith, Mackenzi Fulton, Jillian Smith, Kate Parker) 1:54.47; 3. RI (Hecker, Ava Dietz, Allyson Smithson, Sholl) 1:54.73

200 medley relay -- 1. Mol (Gault, Trenary, Messerly, Van Note) 2:01.19; 2. RI (Hecker, Sholl, Dietz, Smithson) 2:04.75; 3. UT (Fulton, Jillian Smith, Josie Smith, Parker) 2:13.99.

400 free relay -- 1, Mol (Messerly, Cervantes, Van Note, Greko), 3:54.08; 2. RI (Hecker, Dietz, Smithson, Sholl), 4:11.87; 3. UT (Josie Smith, Parker, Rachel Pyevich, Jillian Smith), 4:21.71.

