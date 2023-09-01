DAVENPORT – The Davenport Central Blue Devils came up inches short from upsetting the Muscatine Muskies in the first game of Mississippi Athletic Conference play, as the Muskies won a 14-13 thriller on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.

With 4:26 left in the game, Davenport Central decided to punt from their own 27-yard line following a five-yard ineligible receiver penalty on fourth-and-two. The Muskies’ punt returner muffed the punt, and the Blue Devils regained possession at the Muskies’ 45-yard line.

With momentum -- and time -- on the Blue Devils’ side, they marched down the field in nine plays and took off four minutes off the game clock.

On third-and-goal at the Muscatine 1-yard line with 31 seconds left, what was the play for the Blue Devils?

“We put in our big quarterback in for a quarterback sneak and we called a fake cadence hoping that they would jump,” Blue Devils head coach Alex Berg said. “We talked about in the huddle that if they didn't jump, we would call timeout. And they didn't jump at all.”

The Muskies stood tall on third-and-goal, forcing a fumble and recovering the ball with 26 seconds left. With teams exchanging their last timeouts before the next Muscatine offensive snap, that was the ballgame.

“That was an unbelievable (goal-line) stand,” Muskies head coach Daniel Hawkins said. “The guys did not quit. They just collected their head and the guys just gutted it out. We got some tough kids – we don’t have very many players – but they are tough and you know they won’t quit.”

On the flip-side, a despondent Berg took the blame for the one-point loss.

“I just thought QB sneak was the best way to go,” Berg said. “But I should have called the timeout and then ran the play again. Those kids should have had that game and that's on me. I am not blaming anybody else. No coaching staff, no player. That is the decision that I made.”

This game was won on special teams.

On Muscatine’s second possession of the first quarter, the team had fourth-and-eight at the Blue Devils’ 41-yard line. Their punter, senior Jackson Othmer, took the ensuing snap and ran 21 yards down the left sideline to set up a goal line opportunity for the offense. The Muskies scored four plays later on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by senior running back Dayton Truesdale.

“It’s something we saw after the first punt – we were like, ‘hey, nobody’s on the edge,’” Hawkins said. “It was a ‘check with me’ type deal, where we gave the punter the heads-up and they lined up how we anticipated and we told the punter to go.”

The Muskies capitalized on the subsequent Blue Devils’ drive on special teams. On fourth and three at their own 46-yard line, nearing the end of the first quarter, senior punter Jackson Jeys muffed the snap. The Muskies picked-up the ball and returned it for the go-ahead touchdown, putting Muscatine ahead, 14-7.

“Special teams is the most important thing – that’s the reason we won,” Hawkins said. “We had a huge fake punt to give us a first down that we ended up scoring on and we had a blocked fumble punt return for a touchdown. If we did not have a penalty we would have had a kickoff return for a touchdown.”

Despite the Blue Devils’ special teams mistakes, the team can hang their proverbial hat that they only allowed 14 points defensively for a second consecutive game.

“Our defense, man, we're just locking in at practice, we're knowing our assignments and our defensive coaching staff is doing a phenomenal job,” Berg said.

Blue Devils’ senior tight end and linebacker Estevan Prescott felt the same way.

“We made some mistakes, but the thing is we never gave up until the end and we still kept fighting.”

Berg explained that his 1-8 team last season would be down by 30-plus points at halftime, but was pleased with his team’s defensive performance.

“We were in a dogfight the entire game,” Berg said. “We are making progress and I'm telling everyone, that (last offensive snap) was 100% my fault and no one else's I carry that burden.”

Prescott felt the blame on that last play was shared throughout the team, going back to the team’s mantra.

“I know coach Berg wants to blame himself, but it’s ‘I before we,’ and it’s the whole team’s fault,” Prescott said. “However, we are going to keep fighting. We are building a different program over here because we did not quit unlike past years – we kept fighting the whole game.”

Both teams, playing on a short week, were battling injury losses. Muscatine was without three players, including senior running back Ty Cozad, who injured his hamstring after an 84-yard touchdown run in last week’s 33-24 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-0). Davenport Central was without starting senior quarterback Tatum Roselle, who broke his collarbone last Friday, requiring surgery.

“We fought adversity, and so did they,” Prescott said. “They fought better than us. However, this team will not give up; this team is going to keep on fighting.”

Both Muscatine and Davenport Central are back in action Sept. 8. The Blue Devils (1-1) host the Waterloo West Wahawks (1-0), who beat their in-city rivals, Waterloo East Trojans, 56-12 in Week 1. The Muskies (1-1) continue their road trip with an affair against the Iowa City West Trojans (1-0), who also won against their in-city rivals in Iowa City Liberty, 35-28.