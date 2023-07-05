Tony Navarro had a humble start to his career.

On Wednesday, 45 years of caddying resulted in his induction into the Western Golf Association Caddie Hall of Fame.

Navarro was presented with a trophy in recognition of the honor during a ceremony at TPC Deere Run, site of this week’s $7.4 million John Deere Classic. He is looping for PGA Tour pro Nick Watney, with whom he has been paired for a number of years now.

“Well, I'm a bit overwhelmed, to be honest,” said Navarro. “I'm proud. I'm not really sure I'm deserving of it, but I'm accepting it on behalf of my family, all the great pros I've worked for, and on behalf of the caddies as well, all the guys that I've worked with over the years that certainly ought to be here right with me in my eyes.”

Navarro joins the likes of Mike “Fluff” Cowan, Joe LaCava, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Fanny Sunesson, Bruce Edwards and Steve Williams in the hall of fame.

Over the years, Navarro caddied for the likes of Keith Fergus, Raymond Floyd, Ben Crenshaw, Greg Norman and Adam Scott.

Most of those connections were long-lasting; his pairing with Norman lasting 16 years and their friendship stretching well past that through business deals.

He was with Scott for seven years and admitted he became another family member with Floyd, whom he said “took me in as a son.”

“I used to actually live with him in the wintertime above his garage in his guest quarters at his house,” recalled the 63-year-old Navarro. “I believe he took me to my first ever dentist appointment, but he really took me in as one of his family, and he really taught me a lot about the game.”

Starting when he was an 18-year-old and grabbing a bag at one of the early Quad-Cities tournaments, Navarro earned a reputation as one of the top Tour caddies over the years.

“I loved it. I loved the traveling,” he said of his years on the road. “Then as I was out there, I learned to love the golf even more because I learned how it all evolves. I learned the game a lot better.

“I learned about club manufacturing and golf course design, and I really have been fortunate to be around people that have showed me or taught me what it's all about.

“A lot of the great coaches, the Harmon boys right on to Scott Hamilton right now, I mean, there's been many, many golf instructors that I've learned a lot about the game from.”

Navarro lives in Moline with his wife, Sarah. They have two daughters, Sarah and Megan.