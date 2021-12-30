2021 year end: Glover claims 50th John Deere Classic

After the John Deere Classic was interrupted for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 50th anniversary of the tournament took place in July.

Champion Lucas Glover posted a 7-under 64 in rainy, gloomy conditions to jump to the top of the leaderboard and then had to wait about an hour to watch the final six groups finish.

Nobody could catch him as he came from four shots back starting the day to claim his fourth PGA Tour victory, his first in over 10 years.

When asked what was tougher — playing for the title or waiting for it, there was no hesitation.

“The 30 minutes after, 100%. Not even close,” the 41-year-old Glover said. “We're so reactive out there to what's going on, and you're in as much control as you can be in as a golfer because you're hitting the shots. But when you're sitting there waiting you have zero control. As an athlete, that's the worst feeling.”

Glover was playing in the Quad-Cities for the 11th time and logged his third Top 15 finish here in his career. He previously had cashed roughly $237,000 in his previous stops here before taking possession of the $1.116 million top prize.