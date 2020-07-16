A tale of two Mercer County golf courses: Fyre Lake gets reboot, Hawthorn Ridge to close

What a mixed bag of emotions this week has been for local golfers.

Two local favorite courses in Mercer County have been sold, but they face totally opposite fates as part of the Quad-Cities golf landscape.

On the bright side, Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard has a new owner and a bright future.

Hawthorn Ridge Golf Course in Aledo has been sold and at the end of play on Sept. 30 will apparently close for good.

Gary Baker, who came out of retirement to purchase Hawthorn Ridge in 2016, has confirmed he has a buyer for the course, which originally opened in 1977. The closing date is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Baker, who said he will remain in Aledo, would not identify the purchaser or terms of the deal. He did say “the only thing I do know is the owner intends not to have a golf course but is not making it farm land. It will be green space.”

Baker, who turns 73 in December, admitted he would have liked to have seen the facility remain a golf course but was offered full asking price for the property for which he paid $500,000 when he took ownership.