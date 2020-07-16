A tale of two Mercer County golf courses: Fyre Lake gets reboot, Hawthorn Ridge to close

What a mixed bag of emotions this week has been for local golfers.
Two local favorite courses in Mercer County have been sold, but they face totally opposite fates as part of the Quad-Cities golf landscape.
On the bright side, Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard has a new owner and a bright future.
Hawthorn Ridge Golf Course in Aledo has been sold and at the end of play on Sept. 30 will apparently close for good.
Gary Baker, who came out of retirement to purchase Hawthorn Ridge in 2016, has confirmed he has a buyer for the course, which originally opened in 1977. The closing date is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Baker, who said he will remain in Aledo, would not identify the purchaser or terms of the deal. He did say “the only thing I do know is the owner intends not to have a golf course but is not making it farm land. It will be green space.”
Baker, who turns 73 in December, admitted he would have liked to have seen the facility remain a golf course but was offered full asking price for the property for which he paid $500,000 when he took ownership.
Across the county, the hamstrung Fyre Lake facility is getting yet another reboot. On Friday, Mark Krizic signed the paperwork to take ownership of the facility from its most recent owners, Larry Whitty and Mike Thoms, who took over of the facility in 2015.
The purchase agreement included Fyre Lake Golf Club's assets. According to a release, Krizic will also lease 144 acres of land from the Whitty-Thoms holding company and acquire the entire property at the conclusion of the business purchase agreement. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Krizic, who has a long list of PGA of America credentials, said he and his family are excited to own the course and look forward to implementing a number of upgrades to the Nicklaus Design Group layout.
“We're looking forward to bringing a special golf experience to an unbelievable golf course,” said Krizic, a PGA Certified Director of Golf.
The 42-year-old Krizic said he plans to finish his obligations in the Chicago area before he and his family move to the Quad-Cities. He not only serves as the director of golf at Ridge Country Club in Chicago but also coaches golf teams at Brother Rice High School and St. Xavier University.
However, that hasn't kept the new owner from putting his signature on the course. He said that he is already changing some maintenance practices that superintendent William Starcevich will follow — including speeding up the greens. Krizic said that assistant golf professionals will be hired by the 2021 season and that he plans on building a Callaway Performance Center that will utilize the current practice range area.
“Everything remains status quo at the course for now,” said Krizic, “but with the changes in the maintenance practices.”
His wife, Alyssa, is an AGM member merchandiser and they plan on re-branding the course and bringing a new vitality to the facility that was built for a 2010 open but never saw public play until 2013.
“We're very excited about Mark's vision for Fyre Lake,” said Whitty in a release. “His experience and proven results is what this course needs to realize its full potential.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!