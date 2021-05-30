Adam White wins second QC Amateur golf title

Peters had the easier of the two third shots from the right rough, but his wedge flew a bit too far and rolled through the green. Bussert, who was stymied under a large tree branch, tried to play a low runner through the bunker, but the ball caught the back lip and skipped backward into the sand. His blast out of that left him with a 15-footer he made for par.

From just off the green, White cozied a bump and run to within gimmee range for birdie.

Peters' chip shot for birdie blew past the hole.

“I've got to try and make that,” said Peters. “Adam is in there within a foot for crying out loud.”

The playoff hole was a continuation of a solid round for White, who got his Sunday off to a great start with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 and added two more on 10 and 14.

“It was just solid,” said White of his round. “I hit most of the greens and just got through without too many headaches. To be honest, I didn't think it was going to be enough when we finished.”

But it turned out to be just enough as first-round leader Matthew Garside slipped to a 74 and Bussert carded a five birdie, two bogey round of 69.