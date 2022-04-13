After 30 years, Valliere saying goodbye to Glynns Creek family, hello to his own

For 30 years, John Valliere spent most of his waking hours during the golf season catering to his Glynns Creek Golf Course family.

Beginning this month, his priorities change.

“In 30 years, I’ve never taken my children on a summer vacation, so that’s first and foremost, we’re going on a summer vacation somewhere,” Valliere said. “They’re 19 (Asha) and 22 (Carter) and I’ve never had them on a summer vacation.

“My family suffered through 30 years of my summer hours — 14-16 hours a day, seven days a week. It was getting tough.”

So after just turning 58 last month and qualifying for retirement benefits, Valliere made the call. Friday will be his last day in the clubhouse at Glynns Creek.

“It’s my 30th year of being there and, obviously, opened up the golf course," he said of being the original and only head pro in the course's history. "It kind of got to the point where I feel it’s been a good run and it’s time for some new blood, some fresh ideas. I’m just going to move onto another chapter in life.”

What that new chapter entails is still being discussed with his caddie.

“All options are open,” Valliere said. “If it’s in golf, it’s in golf. If it’s not, it’s not. We’re going to explore our options and pick and choose a little bit.”

One thing Valliere did say is that the Quad-Cities will remain home for now unless an option materializes out of the area that is too good to pass up.

Valliere said that he has already had some preliminary discussions about continuing one of his passions and potentially teaching lessons somewhere. As of now, Glynns Creek has not been added among those options.

It has been quite a run for the only original employee to still be associated with the facility.

“I figured five years minimum, 10 years max, and I would want to do something else,” Valliere said of what he thought when getting into his first head professional job after stints at the Arsenal Golf Club learning from the late Hank Stukart as well as time in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids. ”There was always something that came up that I was involved with trying to make the course better and they were giving me the tools to do it — from the conservation board to my boss to the county supervisors. They kind of went along with most of my ideas and I thought ‘Hey, if we’re going to get along, we’re going to keep this rolling’ and 30 years later, here we are.”

The plan now while he is still in the area is to remain active with golf.

Valliere said he is still on the board of the Iowa Golf Council and will stay involved with the Iowa PGA Section. He is still serving as president of the Eastern Iowa Tourism Association and hopes to remain active with them and the Iowa Tourism Partners board.

“We’re slowly changing that landscape to get golf relevant in the tourism landscape,” Valliere said of one of his golf-related focuses. “We’re trying to do what we can do to get people into the state.”

He did that by bringing tournament golf to Glynns Creek — from AJGA youth events to double-A Hooter’s tour tournaments.

“It was great to see those kids and put the Quad-Cities on the map,” Valliere said. “The John Deere Classic was a big part of that with sponsoring that, so it made them aware of the tournament and the area so once they got on tour — which many of them have — when they come back to this area, they know what we have to offer.”

Valliere admits his goals have always been two-fold: “What’s good for the facility and what’s good for the game of golf and growing the game,” he said.

Both of those tasks have received big check marks through the years. One of his biggest challenges and accomplishments was opening the course back in 1992.

“The success of Glynns Creek and the 30 years; opening the facility not knowing what it was going to take,” Valliere said. “There were some tough years the first couple of years the way the course turned out design-wise and playability-wise to get all that corrected to make it a lot more fun and make it an enjoyable golf course because the first two years weren’t with the long grass, the no-mow areas and the slow rounds.

"We finally got that corrected to where the golf course sits today. … Now it’s enjoyable for everybody.”

And that is a mark Valliere will forever leave on the facility.

