APGA returns to Deere Run

There will be some familiar faces at TPC Deere Run this week playing in the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour event that returns to the area for the second straight year.
The 36-hole event is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the home of the John Deere Classic in Silvis.
Among the 57-man field in the mini-tour event is local pro David Lawrence, who is the teaching professional at Davenport Country Club and also was recently named the head women's golf coach at St. Ambrose University. Lawrence tied for 37th in last year's APGA event here.
Also headlining the field is 32-year-old Willie Mack III.
The Michigan native turned a sponsor exemption into the 50th John Deere Classic at Deere Run two weeks ago into a tie for 64th. It was the second straight week that Mack played the weekend in a PGA Tour event after also making the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit the week before the JDC.
Also returning are 2020 APGA Deere Run winner Landon Lyons and runner-up Tim O'Neal. Lyons won his second APGA title with a birdie on the first playoff hole over O'Neal, who had to play out of a divot in the first fairway. Mack, the APGA Tour Lexus Cup Player of the Year in 2019, finished third in that event
Kamaiu Johnson, who won the 2020 APGA Tour Championship, is also in this week's field.
In all, 29 players who played here last August are scheduled to compete. Those other players are: Seth Arthur, Daniel Augustus, Jabir Bilal, Conor Dore, Jeffery Downs, Aaron Grimes, Kevin Hall, Christian Heavens, Michael Herrera, Tiger Hubbard, Evin Jenkins, Mahindra Lutchman, Marcus Manley, DeVaughn Mathus, Karim Muhammad, Cameron Riley, Tommy Schaff, Joey Stills, J.P. Thornton, Nick Wade, Kortland Ware, Scott Yancy III, Rovonta Young and amateur Brandon Bolling.
The APGA Tour has a mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf by developing Black athletes and other minority groups for careers in golf. Deere Run is one of several TPC courses hosting events as part of the APGA’s partnership with the PGA Tour.
On Jan. 21, 2020, the PGA Tour and the APGA announced significant enhancements to the existing strategic partnership between the two organizations. Those enhancements included tournaments hosted by TPC properties and funded by the PGA Tour, access and instruction at the PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass and additional financial assistance.