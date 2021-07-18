APGA returns to Deere Run

There will be some familiar faces at TPC Deere Run this week playing in the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour event that returns to the area for the second straight year.

The 36-hole event is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the home of the John Deere Classic in Silvis.

Among the 57-man field in the mini-tour event is local pro David Lawrence, who is the teaching professional at Davenport Country Club and also was recently named the head women's golf coach at St. Ambrose University. Lawrence tied for 37th in last year's APGA event here.

Also headlining the field is 32-year-old Willie Mack III.

The Michigan native turned a sponsor exemption into the 50th John Deere Classic at Deere Run two weeks ago into a tie for 64th. It was the second straight week that Mack played the weekend in a PGA Tour event after also making the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit the week before the JDC.

Also returning are 2020 APGA Deere Run winner Landon Lyons and runner-up Tim O'Neal. Lyons won his second APGA title with a birdie on the first playoff hole over O'Neal, who had to play out of a divot in the first fairway. Mack, the APGA Tour Lexus Cup Player of the Year in 2019, finished third in that event