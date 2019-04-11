SILVIS — His effort at Sunday's Drive, Chip, Putt National Finals didn't go as young Isaac Rumler had hoped, but the 10-year-old from Silvis was still in awe at the experience he had at famed Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
His 10th-place finish in the 10-person finals of the boys 10-11 year old division left nothing but smiles on his face and a new thrill for the game as he made lifelong memories and new friends. In fact, the weekend inspired him to think even more about getting back for future Finals events, he said.
It was such an exciting adventure in Augusta that he couldn't even come up with words to describe it on Thursday afternoon as he waited patiently to get back on the course and play some holes at TPC Deere Run despite the rain.
“There were no words for it,” said Isaac, seemingly still shocked he was part of something so grandiose. “It was great, amazing,” he finally said.
The biggest takeway?
“I played at Augusta,” said Isaac with a smile.
Getting to meet Justin Rose and get an autograph was a major highlight, he said. Having former Masters champ Adam Scott hand out awards to his age group was also pretty cool. Seeing other former champs watching the finals competition was just as memorable.
There were plenty of stories from the DCP national finals and being able to be on the Augusta National grounds for Sunday's competition and Monday's Masters practice round. When reliving the weekend, most of his stories — typical of a 10-year-old — involved the free snacks, free pop and all the great food available for the participants and their families. Oh, there was also the hotel room that offered free ping-pong, foosball, pop-a-shot and video games, not to mention improvised putt-putt contests in the hallways with fellow competitors.
“I can't tell you how many candy bars he had,” said his mom, Amber. “We were just like 'live it up, who knows if he gets to do anything like this again.' Every time I looked up, he had Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit-Kats, Hershey bars. It was great.”
The golf was quite an experience, too. It just takes him a while to get to those stories.
While his scores paled against the fantastic competition that left his folks in awe, Isaac said he felt as if he did his best and was excited about his efforts. His dad, Matt, said that Isaac's drive was one of his best ever despite being eighth in the group. His putt from 30-feet on No. 18 green just missed going in and helped him tie for sixth in that competition.
“I think I did really good,” said Isaac. “The only thing I could have done better was the chipping” where his checked-up shot came up short and left him in last place.
While normally a fast player who doesn't waste any time hitting shots, Isaac was convinced by his dad to “soak it in” as he stood on the 18th green. He did that, joking he forgot to even read his putt as he walked around the green.
The entire Rumler family gushed at how the finals were set up to make the competitors and their families feel like royalty — down to the swag they all received. Isaac and Matt were wearing matching pullovers with DCP logos on them.