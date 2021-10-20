Birdies For Charity director's retirement leads to JDC office staff shuffle

SILVIS — One staff move has led to an entire organizational shift inside the John Deere Classic tournament staff for the Quad-City's PGA Tour event.
After a lengthy and successful tenure as Birdies for Charity Director, Kristy Ketcham Jackson has announced her retirement, effective Oct. 29.
She will be succeeded by current manager of enterprise and charity support, Micaela Booth.
With those shifts, Clair Peterson felt it was the proper time to reorganize the entire office staff. Peterson will move to a newly created position of executive director and current assistant tournament director Andrew Lehman will become tournament director, reporting to Peterson.
Also promoted in the new organizational structure are Ashley Hansen to assistant tournament director, Jennifer Kress to director of sales and development, and Marshal Lamb to manager, tournament operations.
“Kristy's retirement was a big question mark as far as what we were going to do and it just made sense to look at the entire organization going forward and getting everything in place for the future,” Peterson said.
“We're so happy that Kristy is leaving with nothing but success in her rear view mirror and been able to train Micaela as well as she has the last two years; it will be a seamless baton pass, for sure.”
That is something Ketcham Jackson is confident in, and also one of the things that makes it both difficult and easy to leave a job she saw through 19 tournament/Birdies For Charity cycles.
“What I'll miss the most is my team here at the office,” she said of her impending full-time departure to join her husband in retirement. “We have such an amazing group in the office. Everyone had the “work-hard, play-hard attitude and were so great to be around.”
When Ketcham Jackson took over the Birdies program in 2003, the charitable arm of the John Deere Classic raised less than $1 million a year. As she leaves her position, the program has consistently raised more each year since she began, topping more than $12 million a year since 2018. The results of the 2021 tournament program are expected to be announced in the near future.
Peterson and his crew are one of the smallest staffs running a PGA Tour and have turned the Stone House operations into an efficient effort over the years. He said that while titles have changed, many of the responsibilities will morph as everyone settles into their new positions ahead of the 2022 event at TPC Deere Run that is scheduled for new dates from June 27-July 3 with Lucas Glover expected to defend his title.
Peterson said that a number of PGA Tour events are structured with an executive director at the top of the organizational chart.
“Much of what I did before,” said Peterson when asked what his new duties entail. “But also we can overlap some of those things knowing that there are things for Andrew to learn on the tournament director's side, there are things for Ashley to learn on the assistant's side. As Andrew takes on the (tournament director) stuff, he's not going to be able to do all the operations stuff that he used to do, so Marshall steps forward (for that). Our sales and bonus fund, Jen has managed the bonus fund and those responsibilities continue to grow and she's done a heck of a job.”
Booth joined the tournament staff in 2017 as office administrator, but added the responsibilities of charity support two years ago and has been working closely with Ketcham Jackson since 2019.
A native of Carroll, Iowa, Lehman joined the John Deere Classic in 2006 as an intern. The Iowa State University graduate became assistant tournament director in 2010 and took over all tournament operations in 2016.
Now, Peterson felt was the best time to expand everyone's responsibilities and experiences with the tournament.
“It's learning more and more about the business,” Peterson said of the staff. “It's a business that's constantly in flux, it's always changed and we're trying to get more experience for the people we have on staff — which is just an amazing staff.”