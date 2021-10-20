Birdies For Charity director's retirement leads to JDC office staff shuffle

That is something Ketcham Jackson is confident in, and also one of the things that makes it both difficult and easy to leave a job she saw through 19 tournament/Birdies For Charity cycles.

“What I'll miss the most is my team here at the office,” she said of her impending full-time departure to join her husband in retirement. “We have such an amazing group in the office. Everyone had the “work-hard, play-hard attitude and were so great to be around.”

When Ketcham Jackson took over the Birdies program in 2003, the charitable arm of the John Deere Classic raised less than $1 million a year. As she leaves her position, the program has consistently raised more each year since she began, topping more than $12 million a year since 2018. The results of the 2021 tournament program are expected to be announced in the near future.

Peterson and his crew are one of the smallest staffs running a PGA Tour and have turned the Stone House operations into an efficient effort over the years. He said that while titles have changed, many of the responsibilities will morph as everyone settles into their new positions ahead of the 2022 event at TPC Deere Run that is scheduled for new dates from June 27-July 3 with Lucas Glover expected to defend his title.