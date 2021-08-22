Bogey-free round carries Peters to QCAm Tour victory

Sitting on the lead after the opening 18 holes of the Quad City Amateur Tour's Tour Championship, Ben Peters made it impossible for anyone to pass him in Sunday's final round.
Runner-up Matt Schlueter, though, made things interesting early with a birdie-birdie start that allowed him to catch the first-round leader.
However, Peters answered and picked up two strokes in the next two holes with a par and birdie and was never caught as he carded a bogey-free 4-under 67 at the par-71 Oakwood Country Club layout on Sunday to record a four-stroke victory over Schlueter.
Peters finished with rounds of 69-67—136 for the victory over Schlueter (70-70—140), Callen Smith (71-71—142), Mick Haverland (72-72—144), Kyle Yerington (71-75—146) and Eric Spurgetis (72-74—146).
“Yesterday, I had a lot of really good things happen — I holed a bunker shot and chipped in for eagle on 13,” said Peters, who won his fourth Tour Championship event title. “Today, for whatever reason, my body felt better and I hit the ball much more solidly and consistently.”
That showed on his card as he said he was either on all 18 greens in regulation or putting from the frog-hair. He didn't have a 5 on his card until the par-5 13th when Schlueter picked up another stroke, rallying from four-down through 11 and getting within two again with birdies on 12 and 13.
But a Peters birdie on the par-3 14th, combined with Schlueter's bogey — all but sealed the deal in the event sponsored by Mulligan's Valley Pub.
The 48-year-old Peters admitted that this victory may have been just a bit sweeter as it ended an eight-year run between Tour Championship titles.
“I'm getting older and (hitting the ball) shorter; it does feel pretty good,” said Peters who added to his 2012, 2011 and 2008 crowns.
Hanson follows suit: Sitting on the first-round lead wasn't a problem for Pieter Hanson in the Senior Flight, either. Matching his opening 72 on Saturday with another 1-over gave Hanson his first Tour Championship win by eight strokes.
Dave Holmes (75-77—152) was runner-up in the senior division.
QC Amatuer Tour
Mulligan's Valley Pub Tour Championship
(at Oakwood CC-par 71)
Championship flight
Ben Peters 69-67—136, Matt Schlueter 70-70—140, Callen Smith 71-71—142, Mick Haverland 72-72—144, Kyle Yerington 71-75—146, Eric Spurgetis 72-74—146, Ryan Sergeant 74-73—147, Adam White 75-72—147, Ben Hanson 71-78—149, Noah Hogue 75-74—149, Jamie Hallstrom 76-76—152, Lucas Wendal 75-79—154
A Flight
Dave Pilgrim 79-75—154, Dennis Finch 77-78—155, Jon Richmiller 77-80—157, Brad Hadley 82-75—157, Adam Talbot 81-77—158, Scott Early 82-76—158, Thomas Lindauer 84-74—158, Sean Cary 80-81—161, Hunhui Oh 82-81—163, Brent Haydon 82-82—164, Steffen Timmer 85-86—171, Dale Cary 87-86—173, Alix Holiday 90-87—177, Joshua Wisong 89-95—184, AJ Marsiglio 97-95—192.
Senior Flight
Pieter Hanson 72-72—144, Dave Holmes 75-77—152, Brian Pearson 79-75—154, Ron Wastyn 77-79—156, John Timmer 75-83—158, Kirk Trede 81-78—159, Andy Baker 78-82—160, Kyle Coopman 79-81—160, Jon Nietzel 82-81—163, Jim Snider 89-87—176.