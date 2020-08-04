Bussert only local to survive Illinois Open cut

Some rounds of golf are smooth and easy.
Others belong on the midway at your nearest carnival.
Tyler Bussert's Tuesday round at the 71st Illinois Open Championship could be deserving of a spot at Cedar Point, one of the roller coaster capitals of the country.
The 20-year-old from Port Byron carded a 2-over 74 at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville to make the cut. How he did it is a story unto itself.
Bussert was the only local to make the cut that pared the 156-man field to the top 50 and ties for Wednesday's final round. He is in a 10-player tie for 36th with a 149 two-day total.
After a double and a bogey on his 11th and 12th holes of the day, Moline's David Lawrence parred in for a 3-over 75 to total a two-day 151. The cut came at 51 players at 150 or better.
Rock Island's Jeffery Perez improved on his opening-round 78 with a 77 to shoot 155 and also miss the 36-hole cut.
Lawrence said he missed a seven-foot birdie putt on his final hole that kept him out of Wednesday action, but admitted “it never should have come down to that.”
“This is the type of tourney where I win — where 6-under for three rounds has a really good chance to win — tough conditions, tough mental test,” said Lawrence, whose double bogey came on a par-5 after another self-inflicted mistake he compounded with a mental mistake the next hole. “I kind of failed the mental test, which is not my usual play.”
Aurora's Bryce Emory leads the field into Wednesday's final round. He carded a course record-tying 66 for a 7-under 137 two-day total and a four-stroke lead on the field. There were only 15 under-par rounds on Tuesday, eight of those at just 1-under on a tough track with tucked pins that played to an average of 77.34.
Bussert found out the issues that can arise at the par-72 layout. He started Tuesday's round on No. 10 and had a bogey at No. 12 before birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 to get under par for the day for a moment. He then had a double bogey at the par-3 16th and a triple on the par-4 18th to turn in 39.
He then eagled the par-5 second hole and closed out the front with two bogeys and a birdie. He played the four par-5s on Tuesday in 5-under to save himself.
“I had two bad swings, that's all it was,” said Bussert, who missed the cut last year in his first Illinois Open. “I hit the ball great and made plenty of birdies and an eagle. … It was just two costly swings that cost me five shots.”
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Bussert said he pulled his hybrid — the same club he hit to within 3 feet on Monday — bounced off a cart path and was out of bounds by a couple of feet. On 18, a 3-wood he used to set himself up perfectly on Monday carried into a fairway bunker on Tuesday. A mangled bunker shot from 120 yards into the water surrounding the 18th green led to the triple.
“I sure wish I had those two swings back,” said Bussert, who with bogeys on those two holes would be in a tie for 18th and just two strokes out of the Top 10.
“Still, it's cool to make it to the third day and be in the top 50,” he said.
His plan for the final round is simple.
“I want to give myself as many looks as possible,” said Bussert. “I've just got to be aggressive tomorrow at this point; I really don't have a whole lot to lose. I'd like to shoot a couple under tomorrow. That would be really solid — and should have done that today, really.
“I just need to make bogey my worst score … and keep the big numbers off the card.”
