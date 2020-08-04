Bussert only local to survive Illinois Open cut

Aurora's Bryce Emory leads the field into Wednesday's final round. He carded a course record-tying 66 for a 7-under 137 two-day total and a four-stroke lead on the field. There were only 15 under-par rounds on Tuesday, eight of those at just 1-under on a tough track with tucked pins that played to an average of 77.34.

Bussert found out the issues that can arise at the par-72 layout. He started Tuesday's round on No. 10 and had a bogey at No. 12 before birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 to get under par for the day for a moment. He then had a double bogey at the par-3 16th and a triple on the par-4 18th to turn in 39.

He then eagled the par-5 second hole and closed out the front with two bogeys and a birdie. He played the four par-5s on Tuesday in 5-under to save himself.

“I had two bad swings, that's all it was,” said Bussert, who missed the cut last year in his first Illinois Open. “I hit the ball great and made plenty of birdies and an eagle. … It was just two costly swings that cost me five shots.”