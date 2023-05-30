Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SILVIS — Marcus Byrd couldn't have dreamt of a batter start on Tuesday.

Leading after the opening round of the APGA at TPC Deere Run, the Temple Hills, Maryland native cupped an eagle that proved to be the eventual difference.

Byrd drove to the green on the Par-5 second hole and knocked in an eagle putt to kick off his final round and hold off a charging Chase Johnson to win the $7,500 purse.

After a 67 through the first 18 holes, Byrd closed with 66 and finish at 9-under par to clip Johnson and Jarred Garcia by two strokes. Davin White was fourth at 6-under and Michael Herrera rounded out the top-five at 4-under.

It was Byrd's first APGA Tour win of the season. He followed the eagle with a birdie on No. 3 and No. 7, two holes that he parred on Monday. He opened his back-nine with a birdie on the Par-5 10th and Par-4 14th.

After a bogey on No. 15, the 25-year old closed with four straight pars to claim victory.

Johnson registered eight birdies in his final round to move up 14 spots on the leaderboard. Nos. 3, 5 and 15 he bogeyed on Monday and responded more than 12 hours later with birdies on all of those holes.

The final round of 63 was the lowest of the final day and his move up tied with Varun Chopra and Michael Bradham for the highest moves up the leaderboard of the day.

Garcia also eagled No. 2 and birdied Nos. 7 and 8 to go out in 31. His only birdie on the back was the Par-14 14th and the rest were pars. White recorded two rounds of 68 and regained most of his shots on the back-nine.

After shooting 1-over par on the front, the 30-year old cupped four birdies on the back including the last two Par-5s of the course, Nos. 17 and 18.

Herrera had two birdies each on the front and back nine. He shot four strokes better on the back-nine Tuesday than he did Monday.