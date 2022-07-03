Coss: JDC champion is unflappable, on and off golf course

When J.T. Poston dropped to a knee and opened the ring box on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island last November to propose, Kelly Cox described her fiancé as cool, calm and collected.
"He did everything right," Cox said.
The newest John Deere Classic champion was just as unflappable on the golf course the past four days at TPC Deere Run.
His expression hardly wavered over 72 holes. Even after three consecutive birdies to start Sunday's final round or back-to-back bogeys on the front nine, Poston never flinched.
That stoic demeanor propelled him into the winner's circle for the second time in his PGA Tour career.
"I guess I do a good job of not showing (emotion), but there is definitely some nerves," Poston said. "I've always been pretty level, even keel. I think that's a strength, not getting too excited."
After cruising around the par-71 track in 19-under par for the first three rounds, Poston plotted his way to an uneventful 69 in the closing round to prevail by three strokes.
His temperament, borderline boring on a golf course, is similar to that of 2016 JDC winner Ryan Moore. Nothing flashy. No emotional roller coasters.
“(J.T.) is one of those guys that’s about as relaxed as they come,” Brendon Todd said.
Poston, Todd, Patton Kizzire, Greyson Sigg, Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles shared a house this week about 15 minutes from the Deere Run property.
It wasn’t exactly Animal House. It was plenty of Gin rummy and Yahtzee.
“We kept it pretty tame,” said Kizzire, who teamed up with Poston at the Zurich Classic in Louisiana earlier this year. "We did have some nice card game sessions."
About the only time Todd saw Poston's heart rate elevate this week was after getting a quick Gin on him.
“He’ll get a little fired up, but it goes back down quickly,” Todd mentioned.
Zach Johnson, who stayed with Poston in a house earlier this year in Phoenix, labeled him a cool cat. With both residing in the Sea Island, Ga., area, they've played numerous rounds of golf together.
“I don’t think emotion is something that he really has to worry about a whole lot,” Johnson said. “He’s not a rah-rah guy, right? He’s not someone that’s going to amp up the crowd.
“He’s not quite Jason Dufner, but he’s close.”
His humility and laid-back personality were the qualities that attracted Cox to him.
The two met a little more than three years ago through Keith Mitchell, a player on the PGA Tour. They are scheduled to get married in December.
“In our relationship, J.T. is the calming rock in all of it compared to me,” Cox said.
Following Poston’s second-round 65, Cox booked a flight for the Quad-Cities. She arrived about an hour before his Sunday tee time and followed him around for the final 18 holes.
Once he holed out at the par-4 18th, she came onto the green and they shared an embrace and a kiss.
"I had all the confidence in him," Cox said. "It was worth (the trip)."
Poston was a golf standout at Hickory High School in North Carolina. Lightly recruited after not having an overwhelming amount of success on the junior golf circuit, he went to Western Carolina University and was a four-year starter.
His grandfather, Charles Cunningham, was influential in getting him into golf.
"He gave me my first-ever golf club, a persimmon 5-wood that I think my mom or grandmother still has somewhere at my house," Poston said.
Just sitting in the passenger seat of a golf cart alongside Cunningham, Poston learned the game and how to carry himself on the course.
Cunningham, who played in multiple United States and British Open Senior Amateurs, died almost a year ago. Poston admitted he put added pressure on himself immediately after his grandfather's death to play well.
"I wouldn't be the person I am today without him and his guidance," Poston said.
"I know he's smiling right now. I know he's probably working on his short game."
The question becomes, is this win a launching pad for Poston's career like it was for Jordan Spieth or Bryson DeChambeau? Or was it a flash in the pan like Michael Kim?
There are a slew of perks that come with the victory — a payday of $1,278,000, a PGA Tour exemption through the 2024 season, a spot in the 150th Open Championship later this month at historic St. Andrews Golf Club and invitations to next year's Masters and PGA Championship.
At No. 22 in the FedEx Cup standings, he's guaranteed a spot in the first two playoff events and is in good position for his first Tour Championship.
"He's got a great swing, great rhythm, great touch around the green and that putter, he's very impressive on the greens," Kizzire said. "When he's on, he's the best.
"The sky is the limit for him, but he's a guy that's not going to look at all that. He's going to look at what’s right in front of him and keep doing it.”
That approach resulted in him hoisting the bronze buck trophy Sunday.
Photos: Final Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks up to the scoring trailer with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy, left, celebrates with J.T. Poston, right, after Poston won the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy walks down the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit in the shade on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks down the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup reacts after sinking a chip on the ninth hole during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball in a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A boat is seen along the Rock River during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup made perfect contact on this chip that he dropped on the ninth hole for birdie during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after missing his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Scensson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson looks down at his club after hitting off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Long hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hayden Buckley tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hayden Buckley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson walks down the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk past a Birdies For Charity sign during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy on Sunday evening at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with his John Deere Classic winnings, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks past his ball before taking his fourth stroke on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, speaks after the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, reaches out to congratulate J.T. Poston on winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston celebrates with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, acknowledges the crowd after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, talks with a rules official about his shot against a tent on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda chips out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Milne and J.T. Poston speak during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy reacts after missing his first putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis, of Australia, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston talks to fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Emiliano Grillo lines up a putt in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Denny McCarthy reads the green in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener walk up the 18th fairway in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Callum Tarren shakes hands with Bo Hoag after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Scott Stallings walks off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Emiliano Grillo, left, and Denny McCarthy, right, walk off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston celebrates with caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Callum Tarren waves to the crowd in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston waves to the crowd on the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
J.T. Poston, right, fiancee Kelly Cox, middle and caddie Aaron Flener, left, celebrate after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
BOBBY METCALF
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!