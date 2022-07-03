Coss: JDC champion is unflappable, on and off golf course

When J.T. Poston dropped to a knee and opened the ring box on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island last November to propose, Kelly Cox described her fiancé as cool, calm and collected.

"He did everything right," Cox said.

The newest John Deere Classic champion was just as unflappable on the golf course the past four days at TPC Deere Run.

His expression hardly wavered over 72 holes. Even after three consecutive birdies to start Sunday's final round or back-to-back bogeys on the front nine, Poston never flinched.

That stoic demeanor propelled him into the winner's circle for the second time in his PGA Tour career.

"I guess I do a good job of not showing (emotion), but there is definitely some nerves," Poston said. "I've always been pretty level, even keel. I think that's a strength, not getting too excited."

After cruising around the par-71 track in 19-under par for the first three rounds, Poston plotted his way to an uneventful 69 in the closing round to prevail by three strokes.

His temperament, borderline boring on a golf course, is similar to that of 2016 JDC winner Ryan Moore. Nothing flashy. No emotional roller coasters.

“(J.T.) is one of those guys that’s about as relaxed as they come,” Brendon Todd said.

Poston, Todd, Patton Kizzire, Greyson Sigg, Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles shared a house this week about 15 minutes from the Deere Run property.

It wasn’t exactly Animal House. It was plenty of Gin rummy and Yahtzee.

“We kept it pretty tame,” said Kizzire, who teamed up with Poston at the Zurich Classic in Louisiana earlier this year. "We did have some nice card game sessions."

About the only time Todd saw Poston's heart rate elevate this week was after getting a quick Gin on him.

“He’ll get a little fired up, but it goes back down quickly,” Todd mentioned.

Zach Johnson, who stayed with Poston in a house earlier this year in Phoenix, labeled him a cool cat. With both residing in the Sea Island, Ga., area, they've played numerous rounds of golf together.

“I don’t think emotion is something that he really has to worry about a whole lot,” Johnson said. “He’s not a rah-rah guy, right? He’s not someone that’s going to amp up the crowd.

“He’s not quite Jason Dufner, but he’s close.”

His humility and laid-back personality were the qualities that attracted Cox to him.

The two met a little more than three years ago through Keith Mitchell, a player on the PGA Tour. They are scheduled to get married in December.

“In our relationship, J.T. is the calming rock in all of it compared to me,” Cox said.

Following Poston’s second-round 65, Cox booked a flight for the Quad-Cities. She arrived about an hour before his Sunday tee time and followed him around for the final 18 holes.

Once he holed out at the par-4 18th, she came onto the green and they shared an embrace and a kiss.

"I had all the confidence in him," Cox said. "It was worth (the trip)."

Poston was a golf standout at Hickory High School in North Carolina. Lightly recruited after not having an overwhelming amount of success on the junior golf circuit, he went to Western Carolina University and was a four-year starter.

His grandfather, Charles Cunningham, was influential in getting him into golf.

"He gave me my first-ever golf club, a persimmon 5-wood that I think my mom or grandmother still has somewhere at my house," Poston said.

Just sitting in the passenger seat of a golf cart alongside Cunningham, Poston learned the game and how to carry himself on the course.

Cunningham, who played in multiple United States and British Open Senior Amateurs, died almost a year ago. Poston admitted he put added pressure on himself immediately after his grandfather's death to play well.

"I wouldn't be the person I am today without him and his guidance," Poston said.

"I know he's smiling right now. I know he's probably working on his short game."

The question becomes, is this win a launching pad for Poston's career like it was for Jordan Spieth or Bryson DeChambeau? Or was it a flash in the pan like Michael Kim?

There are a slew of perks that come with the victory — a payday of $1,278,000, a PGA Tour exemption through the 2024 season, a spot in the 150th Open Championship later this month at historic St. Andrews Golf Club and invitations to next year's Masters and PGA Championship.

At No. 22 in the FedEx Cup standings, he's guaranteed a spot in the first two playoff events and is in good position for his first Tour Championship.

"He's got a great swing, great rhythm, great touch around the green and that putter, he's very impressive on the greens," Kizzire said. "When he's on, he's the best.

"The sky is the limit for him, but he's a guy that's not going to look at all that. He's going to look at what’s right in front of him and keep doing it.”

That approach resulted in him hoisting the bronze buck trophy Sunday.

