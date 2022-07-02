Coss: Poston has been the postmaster this week at Deere Run

J.T. Poston’s social media handle is “The Postman.” Earlier in his career, etched on his 60-degree Titleist wedge was a picture of a mailbox and below it read: “Open on Sundays.”

We’re about to find out if he can deliver on a Sunday.

For 54 holes at the John Deere Classic, Poston has been the postmaster. He’s poured in 18 birdies, two eagles and dropped only three shots in building a three-stroke cushion heading into the final round at TPC Deere Run.

Poston has a PGA Tour victory on his resume, a final round 62 to edge Webb Simpson by a stroke at the Wyndham Championship in August 2019. He went bogey-free in that tournament.

Still, the 29-year-old is far from a household name in golf.

Poston was 60th in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2020, but plummeted to 214th after the Valero Texas Open this spring. His runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship last week moved him back into the top 100.

Even so, he’s never established himself as a contender in the marquee events. He’s played in seven major championships and never finished better than 40th.

When the golfing world talks J.T., they are usually referring to two-time major champion Justin Thomas, not a young man from Hickory, N.C., who once fired a 63 in a high school state championship tournament at Foxfire Golf Resort in Pinehurst.

Poston was an all-around athlete in high school — baseball, basketball, golf and even dabbled with tennis.

James Tyree Poston, known as J.T. since birth, has an opportunity to become the first wire-to-wire, 72-hole winner at the JDC since David Frost at Oakwood Country Club in 1992.

There is plenty at stake — a two-year exemption on the Tour, a spot in the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings and a trip across the pond to play in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrew Golf Club.

Plus, a two-time Tour winner carries more weight among his peers, too.

“You know in the back of your head that that’s part of it, but I’ve been in this position before,” Poston said. “I’ve won out here before, so I’m just going to try and draw on that and try not to focus on all the stuff outside of what I’m doing.”

Poston has been in this position twice before and failed to convert. He surrendered a 54-hole lead at the Barbasol Championship last year and the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020.

There are plenty of capable chasers.

Scott Stallings and Emiliano Grillo, both three strokes back, are former Tour winners. Denny McCarthy, also three back, performed well at the U.S. Open two weeks ago and is among the top 100 in the world.

Based on what has transpired the first three days, this is Poston's tournament to lose. He blitzed the field with a first-round 62, backed it up with a 65 Friday and never relinquished the lead despite a pedestrian back nine Saturday.

He paces the field in strokes gained tee to green (11.64) and just 80 putts on 48 greens in regulation. He 17 of 18 greens in regulation Saturday.

“I can’t go out there and play defensive and try and par to death and hope that it works out,” he said. “I need to go out there and play aggressive and play to the last hole and last putt.”

Watch Poston play golf for a few holes and what stands out most is nothing. Poston hits it around 300 yards, but he does most of his damage with his wedges and putter, a perfect fit for Deere Run.

When he three-putted from 71 feet on the par-3 12th, he didn’t slump his shoulders or pout. When he eagled the par-5 17th, his facial expression didn’t change one bit.

Some criticize golfers for being too robotic and showing little personality.

But that stoic demeanor has been part of Poston's upbringing and one of many things he gleaned from his grandfather, who played in two U.S. Senior Amateurs and two British Senior Amateurs.

“I’ve just kind of always been that way,” he said. “Just try not to show too much emotions, try not to get too upset if I make a mistake or try not to get too excited or ahead of myself if I’m playing well.

“Again, it goes back to focusing on what’s in front of me to get the job done.”

Poston has a big opportunity awaiting him over the final 18 holes. We'll truly find out if the postal service has Sunday delivery.

