Coss: Poston has been the postmaster this week at Deere Run

J.T. Poston’s social media handle is “The Postman.” Earlier in his career, etched on his 60-degree Titleist wedge was a picture of a mailbox and below it read: “Open on Sundays.”
We’re about to find out if he can deliver on a Sunday.
For 54 holes at the John Deere Classic, Poston has been the postmaster. He’s poured in 18 birdies, two eagles and dropped only three shots in building a three-stroke cushion heading into the final round at TPC Deere Run.
Poston has a PGA Tour victory on his resume, a final round 62 to edge Webb Simpson by a stroke at the Wyndham Championship in August 2019. He went bogey-free in that tournament.
Still, the 29-year-old is far from a household name in golf.
Poston was 60th in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2020, but plummeted to 214th after the Valero Texas Open this spring. His runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship last week moved him back into the top 100.
Even so, he’s never established himself as a contender in the marquee events. He’s played in seven major championships and never finished better than 40th.
When the golfing world talks J.T., they are usually referring to two-time major champion Justin Thomas, not a young man from Hickory, N.C., who once fired a 63 in a high school state championship tournament at Foxfire Golf Resort in Pinehurst.
Poston was an all-around athlete in high school — baseball, basketball, golf and even dabbled with tennis.
James Tyree Poston, known as J.T. since birth, has an opportunity to become the first wire-to-wire, 72-hole winner at the JDC since David Frost at Oakwood Country Club in 1992.
There is plenty at stake — a two-year exemption on the Tour, a spot in the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings and a trip across the pond to play in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrew Golf Club.
Plus, a two-time Tour winner carries more weight among his peers, too.
“You know in the back of your head that that’s part of it, but I’ve been in this position before,” Poston said. “I’ve won out here before, so I’m just going to try and draw on that and try not to focus on all the stuff outside of what I’m doing.”
Poston has been in this position twice before and failed to convert. He surrendered a 54-hole lead at the Barbasol Championship last year and the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2020.
There are plenty of capable chasers.
Scott Stallings and Emiliano Grillo, both three strokes back, are former Tour winners. Denny McCarthy, also three back, performed well at the U.S. Open two weeks ago and is among the top 100 in the world.
Based on what has transpired the first three days, this is Poston's tournament to lose. He blitzed the field with a first-round 62, backed it up with a 65 Friday and never relinquished the lead despite a pedestrian back nine Saturday.
He paces the field in strokes gained tee to green (11.64) and just 80 putts on 48 greens in regulation. He 17 of 18 greens in regulation Saturday.
“I can’t go out there and play defensive and try and par to death and hope that it works out,” he said. “I need to go out there and play aggressive and play to the last hole and last putt.”
Watch Poston play golf for a few holes and what stands out most is nothing. Poston hits it around 300 yards, but he does most of his damage with his wedges and putter, a perfect fit for Deere Run.
When he three-putted from 71 feet on the par-3 12th, he didn’t slump his shoulders or pout. When he eagled the par-5 17th, his facial expression didn’t change one bit.
Some criticize golfers for being too robotic and showing little personality.
But that stoic demeanor has been part of Poston's upbringing and one of many things he gleaned from his grandfather, who played in two U.S. Senior Amateurs and two British Senior Amateurs.
“I’ve just kind of always been that way,” he said. “Just try not to show too much emotions, try not to get too upset if I make a mistake or try not to get too excited or ahead of myself if I’m playing well.
“Again, it goes back to focusing on what’s in front of me to get the job done.”
Poston has a big opportunity awaiting him over the final 18 holes. We'll truly find out if the postal service has Sunday delivery.
Photos: Third Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Greyson Sigg hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire hits off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of honorary observers watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk to the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
The John Deere logo sits behind Denny McCarthy as he walks towards the green on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Alex Smalley hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson reads the green on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Seung-Yul Noh jumps in the air at an attempt to see the green on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the fairway fringe on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Gary Francque holds up a quiet sign on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Dustin Elsbury of Burlington, Wis., rests in the grass on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Scott Stallings high-fives a fan after finishing Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He is in second place, three strokes behind leader J.T. Poston.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Anirban Lahiri, of India, hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A group of golfers walk to the green on the fourth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup, right, looks for his ball in the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup takes a lateral drop after hitting his tee shot into the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks along the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup catches his ball on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators follow J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard hits the ball onto the green from the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Grillo is one of three players in a tie for second at 16-under.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston talks with his caddie Aaron Flener before hitting off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings watches his approach shot fly to the 18th green during Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. That approach shot flew the green, but Stalling got up-and-down to save par.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy walks with his caddie Derek Smith after hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy reacts after hitting out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson watches his drive on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes and Alex Smalley walk from the 17th green to the 18th tee box during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
James Hahn takes a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Jim Flick wears a straw hat with a collection of pins for every year he has volunteered the last nine years of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Justin Lower watches his drive on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the green-side bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Rory Sabbatini rests on his club while waiting the xxx hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators watch Justin Lower's shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Martin Trainer and his caddie in the rough on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey talks with PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey and PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson attempt a drop ball on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators sit on the hill by the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes hands off his putter to his caddie after the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tim Parker marks Brandon Wu's drive on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin shakes hands with Bo Hoag after completing their round on the the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Andrew Putnam shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange, right, and his brother Carter, left, hold up bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Carter Lange collects golf balls from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange and his brother Carter with bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag takes a shot from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his round on the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy walks off the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hands a ball to Lisa Volk of Ames who carried the standard bared sign for McCarthy and J.T. Poston on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A CBS Sports drone flies over the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
"The Postman" is engraved on J.T. Poston's 60 degree wedge during the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit in a hospitality structure on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nearby boaters cruise along the Rock River passing by the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators gather along the hill on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston make their way to the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads the tournament at 19-under while McCarthy is tied for second at 16-under.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy reads the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy waits to putt on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston watches his shot from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his round on the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads by three shots heading into the final round.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!