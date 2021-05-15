Davenport CC gaining national notoriety

The Quad-Cities has no shortage of great golf courses.
However, one is standing alone with some of the recognition it is receiving of late.
Davenport Country Club in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, has garnered some tremendous honors from national publications and is finding itself in elite company with top-notch facilities across the country.
The 1924 C.H. Alison-designed golf course has recently earned the following impressive designations:
• Ranked No. 70 by GolfWeek magazine on its list of Top 100 Classic Golf Courses (designed prior to 1960) in the United States
• Chosen by Golf magazine as one of “Ten Gems Overlooked in the U.S. Top 100.” The top 10 list, compiled by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Doak, had DCC at No. 2
• Ranked as Golf magazine's 27th best course in the Midwest
• Ranked the No. 2 course in the state of Iowa
• Was included among the 18 courses to play with friends as selected by Tom Doak and others in “The Confidential Guide to Golf Courses Volume 3 The Americas (Summer Destinations)." It was listed along with other preeminent facilities such as Merion (East) and Oakmont in Pennsylvania, Sand Hills in Nebraska, and Shinnecock Hills in New York.
John Panek, director of golf at Davenport Country Club after serving 14 years as head golf professional, said that a number of world-renowned architects have recently toured the property.
Among those is Gil Hanse, who is internationally known for his course designs, including the Olympic Golf Club in Brazil that hosted the 2016 Olympics.
Ran Morrissett, architecture editor for Golf magazine, has also been on property, as have more than 30 members from across the United States of the Donald Ross Society, who travel to classic golf courses around the country and include a number of golf course raters for leading golf publications.
“The course has very good bones and the topography is so good,” said Panek of the picturesque 6,755-yard layout. “The one thing a lot of these architects talked about is how good the routing is around the property. We've had people like Gil Hanse, one of the top golf course architects who was here last summer to look around, and he just loved the golf course. He actually loved our seventh hole, which is sometimes very controversial with the golfers.”
Panek and the membership are flattered by the recognition and are hoping to use it to their advantage.
“For us, it's a matter of wanting to continue to grow our membership,” said Panek, noting the golf membership numbers 270 with the entire club membership at 285. “That helps us from the financial side.”
But it goes deeper than that, he admitted, as the membership wants to be good stewards of the game and make sure the facility will be a local gem for many years to come.
The course has undergone two major renovations in the last 21 years. The first came in 2000 when holes 1, 9 and 18 were changed and the clubhouse expanded and upgraded. The other came in 2014 when $3 million went into totally re-grassing tees, greens and fairways with a new bent grass under the watchful eye of superintendent Dean Sparks.
During that process, green bases were rebuilt to USGA specifications and reshaped back to their original 1924 designs and the irrigation system upgraded.
“We also want to give back to golf. This is a way that the club has given back to golf with a restoration of what the club was many years ago,” Panek said. “We wanted to keep the original intent of what the designer wanted to leave for future golfers.”
All of the attention is marvelous, but the facility still remains a work in progress with much focus now on agronomic practices and infrastructure improvements, according to Panek.
Currently, the hillside to the right of the first green is being reshaped to not only help playability, but also protect the green from runoff with new drainage being installed.
Also, the fairways on Nos. 11 and 14 are being widened to give those holes a new look, while not necessarily making them any easier to navigate.
“It's little things, but it does make a difference,” said Panek, noting streams are being cleaned and air flow improved to provide for stronger and more resilient turf without the use of as many chemicals.
Majestic 200-year-old oak trees are now standing tall on their own.
“When we took out trees, we really pulled back the curtains,” said Panek of the course losing Ash trees to disease and a few others in the 2019 derecho that blew through the area. “It made a huge difference in how the course looks.
“… We have rolling terrain, which not everybody has, we have wonderful rock formations that aren't everywhere. We really want to accentuate the land features and not necessarily the trees that were planted 30 or 40 years ago. We wanted to accentuate what was here millions of years ago and that's what we've done.”
These recent upgrades have also made a huge difference in not only the look of the course, but its perception — to not only members and those playing top-level tournaments there, but also professionals within the industry who are raving about the layout and conditions.
It has been a long road to get the course to this point, but one that has been well worth traversing as its status is growing world-wide.
“Like anything, change is hard at the beginning,” Panek said. “Now that (the members) have seen what we've been able to do over the past six or seven years, the people are buying into what we were selling in 2014. We're continuing to making improvements and we're getting closer to the end of larger projects.”
The quality of the course and the reputation it is now enjoying has helped land some major events, which is one of the few ways non-members can play a round there.
DCC hosted the Iowa State Amateur last summer. It has hosted three U.S. Open qualifiers (2007, 2012 and 2019), a U.S. Amateur qualifier in 2003, the USGA Senior Amateur qualifier in 2010 and the U.S. Mid-Am qualifier in 2017.