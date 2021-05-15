Davenport CC gaining national notoriety

“It's little things, but it does make a difference,” said Panek, noting streams are being cleaned and air flow improved to provide for stronger and more resilient turf without the use of as many chemicals.

Majestic 200-year-old oak trees are now standing tall on their own.

“When we took out trees, we really pulled back the curtains,” said Panek of the course losing Ash trees to disease and a few others in the 2019 derecho that blew through the area. “It made a huge difference in how the course looks.

“… We have rolling terrain, which not everybody has, we have wonderful rock formations that aren't everywhere. We really want to accentuate the land features and not necessarily the trees that were planted 30 or 40 years ago. We wanted to accentuate what was here millions of years ago and that's what we've done.”

These recent upgrades have also made a huge difference in not only the look of the course, but its perception — to not only members and those playing top-level tournaments there, but also professionals within the industry who are raving about the layout and conditions.

It has been a long road to get the course to this point, but one that has been well worth traversing as its status is growing world-wide.