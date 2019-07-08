The 49th annual John Deere Classic will be held this month. Here is a look at all the past champions of the Quad-Cities' professional golf event.

MEET SEAN MCGUIRE

Sean McGuire is this year's volunteer chairman for the 2019 John Deere Classic PGA Tour event that will held next week at TPC Deere Run. Here is a little bit about him:

Family: McGuire grew up in Davenport and lives there now with his wife, Amy, and their two children — Shannon, 20, a junior at the University of Iowa, and Jack, 17, a senior at Davenport Assumption High School.

Age: 48.

Occupation: Comptroller at Miller Container Corp., Milan. Been in that position for 17 years.

Do you golf: “Yep, I enjoy it.” Claims a 5 handicap; “up, but struggling right now.”

Most Memorable golf moment: “I've been fortunate to play a lot of really nice golf courses including Medinah and Hazeltine,” he said. But he admitted that his hole-in-one on No. 3 at Oakwood in 2012 stands out — “that was a fun day and fun night.”