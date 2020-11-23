Dean leaving Deere Run head pro position, heading back to East Coast

“Leaving the Tour was a big decision,” he said. “ At the end of the day, I had to do what was right for me personally, what was right for my future and what was right for Katie's future.”

Dean said it was also a good move professionally.

“I've worked with the Tour, I've been with municipal golf courses, I've been with the Tour private properties and resort courses like Deere Run,” said Dean, who is reuniting with a mentor in Jay Dufty, who is director of golf at Washington Golf & Country Club. “An equity club is another opportunity to expand on myself as far as a professional goes. But at the end of the day it was an opportunity to get back home with family.”

And that leaves Deere Run general manager Todd Hajduk with a hole in the Deere Run family.

“I loved Kevin's passion,” said Hajduk. “He very much owned the business and what he had to do; he was very hands on – well involved.

“He was really good with the staff and really embraced the team and did a nice job of being a great leader and also a partner with them. … He was really good with the team and I think they are going to miss him a lot.”