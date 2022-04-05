Deere & Company cultivates partnership with Berger

Deere & Company has a new brand ambassador on the PGA Tour.

The Moline-based manufacturer has teamed with Daniel Berger, who will now sport the iconic green and yellow golf bag in Tour events beginning with this week's Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga.

Berger, the 21st-ranked golfer in the world who has been part of Ryder Cup-winning teams, joins long-time ambassador and former John Deere Classic champ Zach Johnson in displaying the John Deere logo on his tour bag.

The ambassador partnership aligns Berger in a multi-year partnership that includes charitable collaborations and branding on his golf bag.

John Deere and Berger mutually agreed to prioritize giving back to the game of golf and charitable organizations by committing $100,000 in donations to various organizations in lieu of a traditional win bonus within the terms of their agreement. Berger continues to support charities including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and he will work with John Deere to donate the allotted win bonus to charities they both support.

“Daniel’s presence on and off the golf course exemplifies Deere’s commitment to community and the game of golf," said Mara Downing, Vice President Global Brand and Communications. “We look forward to welcoming him to the John Deere Classic this summer and to celebrating this world-class partnership.”

“John Deere is the gold standard in what they do, and they’ve been an integral part of the golf community for as long as I’ve been playing the game,” said Berger in a release announcing the new partnership. "Their commitment to growing the game from the ground up and giving back to charity has me really excited about this partnership, and I’m honored to be part of the John Deere family.”

Berger has played in three John Deere Classic events, the last being in 2021 when he tied for 34th. His best JDC finish was his first visit to TPC Deere Run when he tied for fifth in 2017.

This year's JDC is scheduled for June 27-July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis and, according to tournament officials, he is expected to be in this year's field.

