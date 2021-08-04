Deere Run getting new look with major bunker renovations

SILVIS – For the first time since its opening in 2000, the TPC Deere Run golf course is getting a major overhaul.

And if you pay close attention, you will notice that it will lead to a bit of a different look at the PGA Tour-owned facility that hosts the annual John Deere Classic.

Work on all 78 bunkers on the course began earlier this week and it will mean a bit of a mulligan for golfers. The work is being done in four stages on the course, and that means that all 18 holes will not be open for play for the remainder of the season.

Todd Hajduk, Deere Run general manager, said the decision was made to proceed in this manner and keep the course open for play this fall as opposed to closing it all together.

Course superintendent Alex Stuedemann said the work has begun on holes 15-18 and those holes are now closed. That will be followed by work on holes 10-14, followed by the section of the course from holes 6-9 and will finish with holes 1-5.

“It was easier to do it this way because the course sets up that way,” said Hajduk, noting it has been scheduled for at least a 120-day project that he hopes is completed this fall. “We tried compartmentalizing as best we could.”