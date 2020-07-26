Demory shakes Sunday woes for QC Amateur victory

“The golf course played way different than it normally does, which was fun,” Demory said. “It’s a different type of golf and with the wind blowing, and how it was blowing, you always had to pay attention to it.”

Bussert, back in town and contemplating his future after a year at Western Carolina University, was doing a great job of handling those conditions as well. Tied with Demory after Saturday 71s, they found themselves battling at the top when 18-hole leader Matt Skahill (69-77—146) struggled to a 3-over start after three holes. Bussert started really rolling on the back side when he had consecutive birdies on Nos. 11, 12, and 13.

But his fate was all but sealed with a wayward tee ball on No. 15 that sailed out of bounds and led to a double-bogey when he just missed an 8-foot putt to save bogey.

"That one really hurt," said Bussert, who was coming off a week in which he qualified to play in next month's Illinois Open. "I wish I had that one back."

Bussert, who also logged a T9 finish at the Waterloo Open last week, couldn't bounce back from that in his final three holes.