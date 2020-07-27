Drenth among leaders at 118th annual Iowa Amateur

A score of 79 was a popular one for locals playing in the Iowa Amateur event that opened a three-day run at Davenport Country Club on Monday.

Six of the 26 local golfers playing in the 118th annual event finished at 9-over par for the round that left them in a tie for 71st place and looking up the leaderboard.

One of the guys they are chasing is local standout Dusty Drenth. The former Bettendorf High School and St. Ambrose University standout carded a 1-under 69 and is tied for fourth place heading into Tuesday’s second round.

Also in the Top 20 after the opening round was Adam Seitz, another former Bettendorf golfer. Seitz carded a 2-over 72 and was in a nine-player tie for 14th.

Dennis Bull of Norwalk held the opening-round lead, carding a 5-under 65. He had a two-stroke lead over Trent Lindeman of New Sharon and Andrew O’Brien of Clive.

There were only eight rounds of par or better at the demanding 6,661-yard DCC layout on Monday and none of those were bogey-free. There was plenty of carnage as bogeys, doubles and others (1,043) almost equaled the number of pars (1,185). There were also 180 birdies carded by the field to go with four eagles.