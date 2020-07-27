Drenth among leaders at 118th annual Iowa Amateur

A score of 79 was a popular one for locals playing in the Iowa Amateur event that opened a three-day run at Davenport Country Club on Monday.
Six of the 26 local golfers playing in the 118th annual event finished at 9-over par for the round that left them in a tie for 71st place and looking up the leaderboard.
One of the guys they are chasing is local standout Dusty Drenth. The former Bettendorf High School and St. Ambrose University standout carded a 1-under 69 and is tied for fourth place heading into Tuesday’s second round.
Also in the Top 20 after the opening round was Adam Seitz, another former Bettendorf golfer. Seitz carded a 2-over 72 and was in a nine-player tie for 14th.
Dennis Bull of Norwalk held the opening-round lead, carding a 5-under 65. He had a two-stroke lead over Trent Lindeman of New Sharon and Andrew O’Brien of Clive.
There were only eight rounds of par or better at the demanding 6,661-yard DCC layout on Monday and none of those were bogey-free. There was plenty of carnage as bogeys, doubles and others (1,043) almost equaled the number of pars (1,185). There were also 180 birdies carded by the field to go with four eagles.
Drenth was fairly steady in a round that included four birdies and three bogeys. Playing with Bettendorf’s Ben Peters (T80, with an 80), Drenth opened on the back nine with a 1-over 35 thanks to a bogey on the par-5 13th. He moved to red figures quickly on the front side with birdies on Nos. 1, 2, and 4 before bogeys on 7 and 8 slowed his charge.
Seitz also stayed from the big numbers in a round that featured three birdies and five bogeys, but was a bit of a roller-coaster from the start. He opened with a bogey at No. 1 and followed with two straight birdies. Bogeys at 5 and 8 left him with an outward 1-over 37. Two bogeys and a birdie and the back nine resulted in a 1-over 35 coming home.
Only two other locals landed in the Top 50 after the first round and both of those were Bettendorfers. Erron Vandemore shot 74 and was tied for 26th. Tim Flanagan carded a 77 and was tied for 48th.
After Tuesday's round, the field will be cut to the low 60 scores, including ties, for Wednesday's final round.
