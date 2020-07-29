Drenth nabs top 5 finish in Iowa Am

Not playing much golf, let alone tournament-caliber golf, allowed Vandemore to have an optimistic outlook.

“I can’t really expect much,” he said of his game. “If this tournament wasn’t at DCC, I don’t know if I would have done it. I actually had a co-worker talk me into signing up and I’m glad I did.”

For Drenth, a top finish is almost always expected as he has battled for previous state am titles. However, he noted this was only his second competitive tournament of the summer.

“This was just different,” he said. “Usually by now, I’m in prime shape. My game is in good shape, but as far as tournament nerves, it’s a little different.”

A 400-plus-yard drive on the par-5 second hole ran out into a hazard and cost him a bogey, and a wayward tee ball on No. 7 led to a double in a 2-over opening nine of 38.

He had three birdies on the back nine until a flyer on his approach at 18 flew the green and cost him a bogey for an inward 32.

“I’m happy with how I battled back on the back 9,” he said. “I hit some good shots and made some putts.”