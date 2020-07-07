Even without tourney, JDC can still shine this week

It also wouldn't have made for a very festive week celebrating the 50th anniversary of professional golf in the Quad-Cities — on the course or at scheduled off-property events.

It just wouldn't have been the same and that made it worth waiting one more year for some golden anniversary magic.

One guy who could speak to that was Ron Scheyd.

The former Deere Run head golf professional is now head pro at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., where the Travelers Championship was held two weeks ago under all the new restrictions and requirements and without fans.

“It was weird,” said Scheyd of the week that missed the buzz of the crowds. “The golf course showed really well on TV and the field was quite possibly the best we've ever had for the tournament.”

But having been through two JDC weeks, Scheyd knows how our tournament revolves around the people.

“That was always a big part of Deere week,” he said of the buzz around Deere Run. “I know the fans loved coming out to the course and being part of the event.”

And he noticed that missing at River Highlands.

“On property, we didn't have that same connection,” he admitted.