Even without tourney, JDC can still shine this week

Jhonnatan Vegas is scheduled to hit the first tee shot off the first tee on Thursday morning to begin this week's PGA Tour event.
Unfortunately, it won't be off the first tee at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
What was scheduled to be John Deere Classic week now becomes just another week on the PGA Tour for many of us. No tournaments leading up to the Quad-Cities stop as the euphoria builds about the Tour's return. No exhaustion and relief after what is always an entertaining week in July.
No watching TV intently the weeks leading up to the JDC to see who might be playing well heading here. No watching TV afterward to see how the guys who played well here are faring.
Summer just isn't the same.
Thanks 2020. Thanks COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time in 50 years, the Quad-Cities will not have the best golfers on the planet in our backyard putting on a display that humbles the average hacker. Instead, the 156-man field will be playing in the one-year Workday-sponsored event at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
The first of two consecutive weeks at Jack Nicklaus' home features a field that drew some big names — Rickie Fowler, Jim Furyk, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Gary Woodland — who would have been huge draws at Deere Run.
JDC tournament staffers, Deere & Co. officials and the PGA Tour made the decision in late May that because of pandemic-related issues and stipulations that it would be best to skip a year of tournament play.
It was a painful decision.
It was also the correct call.
Listening to Clair Peterson rattle off the reasons for the decision, it was easy to understand why the tournament took a one-year hiatus. The tournament director not only felt it wouldn't be prudent to hold the tournament, but that it would be nearly impossible to meet the PGA Tour requirements deemed necessary to host a tournament in the COVID-19 era.
The required testing and daily health checks. The extra parking needed to handle those who were allowed on property since shuttles of any kind are not allowed to operate (for players, caddies, media, fans). The fact that there wouldn't be enough room in the clubhouse and locker rooms to meet social distancing requirements.
That's the just the start of the concerns covered in the 37-page book of guidelines the Tour has for tournament hosts.
But one of the biggest factors came down to the fans.
None were going to be allowed on property at Deere Run and that didn't make the prospect of staging a TV show very appealing.
It also wouldn't have made for a very festive week celebrating the 50th anniversary of professional golf in the Quad-Cities — on the course or at scheduled off-property events.
It just wouldn't have been the same and that made it worth waiting one more year for some golden anniversary magic.
One guy who could speak to that was Ron Scheyd.
The former Deere Run head golf professional is now head pro at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., where the Travelers Championship was held two weeks ago under all the new restrictions and requirements and without fans.
“It was weird,” said Scheyd of the week that missed the buzz of the crowds. “The golf course showed really well on TV and the field was quite possibly the best we've ever had for the tournament.”
But having been through two JDC weeks, Scheyd knows how our tournament revolves around the people.
“That was always a big part of Deere week,” he said of the buzz around Deere Run. “I know the fans loved coming out to the course and being part of the event.”
And he noticed that missing at River Highlands.
“On property, we didn't have that same connection,” he admitted.
While not wanting to comment on how a tournament handcuffed by the pandemic might have been handled within the cozy confines of Deere Run, Scheyd did admit that having the Travelers was worth it, even if it meant him picking the range because of a short staff with essential personnel only being allowed on property.
“We were able to assemble the best golfers in the world,” he said. “All top six golfers in the world committed to play in our event and that was pretty cool.”
Even during some unique conditions.
“It was definitely different,” he said of the tournament week. “At the forefront of everything we did was for the safety of the players and our constituents. Luckily, we are blessed with a title sponsor that went above and beyond during the entire process.”
The other thing it did, he said, resulted in a nice check being cut for charities.
And that is where we can still impact the Quad-Cities area. Even without a tournament, we can all still do our part to make this a successful week by donating to the Birdies For Charity fundraiser.
Last year, the tournament raised a record $13,819,154 for over 530 local charities.
With all of the struggles caused by the pandemic, local charities need your help more than ever. Go to the JDC website and make a pledge and help keep alive the JDC magic.
Peterson thinks reaching the $10 million mark is possible this year even without the athletic contest.
Let's prove him right and keep the magic rolling until we can get together to celebrate the JDC's 50th anniversary in a big way in 2021.
