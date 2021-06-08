Frittelli looking forward to U.S. Open and finally defending JDC title

The last time the Quad-Cities interacted with Dylan Frittelli, he was a pretty happy golfer.
He was leaving TPC Deere Run in Silvis with a million-dollar check, a coveted bronze buck trophy that signified his first PGA Tour victory and he was headed to a charter flight with his ticket punched to the Open Championship.
Fast forward almost 23 months and the 2019 John Deere Classic champ was in a good mood again as he met with local media.
On Tuesday morning JDC officials held a virtual media day to begin the short 28-day countdown to the 2021 50th anniversary event at TPC Deere Run. In a session led by JDC tournament director Clair Peterson and volunteer chairman Lee Garlach, Frittelli was sitting pretty in the golf world again.
The recently turned 31-year-old was coming off a long day of golf for U.S. Open qualifying in Columbus, Ohio. But it was a productive day as he survived a grueling 36-hole event to earn a spot at the season’s third major to be contested at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
“I was proud of the way I played yesterday,” said Frittelli. “I had a slow start on the Lakes course and then went over to Brookside and shot 65 with two eagles. It was a pretty magical day, to be honest. I had some crazy shots. I just knuckled down on that second 18 and managed to finish in the last group as the sun was setting. …
“It was a nice way to end my week here in Columbus and kind of sets me up for the next run-up toward the John Deere Classic. Obviously playing in the U.S. Open, playing in another major is big, and it's a nice way to start a three- or four-tournament stretch heading into the John Deere Classic.”
While the JDC and his title defense were on his mind, Frittelli couldn’t help but focus on next week’s U.S. Open. It takes him back to Torrey Pines — a course where he won the 2007 U.S. Junior Worlds Tournament as the top amateur from South Africa.
This time he plays the course — in his second U.S. Open start — as a PGA Tour champ thanks to his sizzling 2019 victory at TPC Deere Run.
And that, he feels, has made him a different golfer.
“I mean, not to sound cliche or anything, but it basically just gave me a sense of belonging, a sense of, ‘Hey, I've made it to the PGA Tour and now I'm a winner,’” said Frittelli, who sits 120th on this season’s FedExCup list and with a No. 89 World Ranking. “That sort of solidifies the fact that I'm on Tour and I can be here long-term.
“I think before you get that first win, you're still kind of worried about that 125 number (and keeping playing privileges). You're always thinking about ‘Do I have a job next year? Can I play well enough to keep my card?’ and that obviously gives a little two-year exemption you don't have to worry about that fact. But it's more so the mental side that calms you down and it just says, ‘Hey, you're good enough to win, you've done it, you've gone through the stress and pressure of coming down the stretch.’ For me that was the major thing.”
And now the defending JDC champ is excited as he looks toward his title defense and hopefully more Q-C success.
“You've obviously got to get it over the hill once before you can do it twice and three times and do other things in the future,” he said of his career path. “I'm proud to have made that step and especially at a tournament like the John Deere Classic.”
Now, he is just trying to build off that and take his game to the next level, a process that has been hit-and-miss. This season he has two top 10 and four Top 25 finishes in 20 starts. But he has missed 12 cuts, including five of his last six starts.
“I haven't played so well the first part of this year,” said Frittelli, who did finish T5 at the Masters last November for his best finish in a major. “I've been up and down and a little lackluster on the greens, but this tournament yesterday, the U.S. Open qualifier, 36-hole tournament was pretty key for me.”
Frittelli admitted that his putting has held back his game and the numbers bear that out. He is losing strokes to the field on the greens
“Yeah, I'm definitely working on my putting right now,” said Frittelli. “The last few months have been pretty terrible, just to be blunt. I worked on it last year a lot, and my putting got really good for a spell there toward the end of last year, and I just need to figure out how to get back to that, and once I do, I mean, my ball-striking is top 30, top 40 on Tour. I'm definitely not concerned about that end. But yeah, once the putting comes around I'm going to be competing in tournaments for sure.”
While he hopes that kicks in at Torrey Pines in a week, he also would love to have his game back in form at Deere Run. In winning two years ago, he played his final 44 holes without a bogey and carded a career-best 22 birdies.
The native South African feels as if he has found a comfort zone here — along with his native land and his U.S. residence in Texas. He already has plans to follow his 2019 plan and stay with the Jim Solis family in Bettendorf during tourney week and might actually experience more of the area this trip here.
“To be honest, I was actually scared to go out for lunch or dinner in the town because I felt like I was probably going to get hounded by the people because it felt like everyone in the area like a 20- or 30-mile radius thought this tournament was huge,” said Frittelli. “I thought that if I went out that I was going to get mobbed by the paparazzi.”
As his golf game soared, he felt comfortable in his routine.
“Hopefully this year I can get out and see more of the town and try to experience the community a bit more,” he said.
While looking forward to his Q-C return, is also excited about his return to San Diego for the U.S. Open.
“That's obviously a really tough challenge, but it's at a place that I've won Junior Worlds before on Torrey Pines South course, and my sports psychologist is in San Diego and I've got a lot of fond memories of Torrey Pines,” he said. “So I think it's a good lead-up with that tournament and then heading into the next couple events, and then heading on to Illinois for the John Deere Classic four weeks later should be a nice run-up and I should be in some good form. I'm hoping to play each of those weeks in between the U.S. Open and John Deere, so I'm hopefully going to be firing on all cylinders once the tournament comes around.”