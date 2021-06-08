Frittelli looking forward to U.S. Open and finally defending JDC title

While he hopes that kicks in at Torrey Pines in a week, he also would love to have his game back in form at Deere Run. In winning two years ago, he played his final 44 holes without a bogey and carded a career-best 22 birdies.

The native South African feels as if he has found a comfort zone here — along with his native land and his U.S. residence in Texas. He already has plans to follow his 2019 plan and stay with the Jim Solis family in Bettendorf during tourney week and might actually experience more of the area this trip here.

“To be honest, I was actually scared to go out for lunch or dinner in the town because I felt like I was probably going to get hounded by the people because it felt like everyone in the area like a 20- or 30-mile radius thought this tournament was huge,” said Frittelli. “I thought that if I went out that I was going to get mobbed by the paparazzi.”

As his golf game soared, he felt comfortable in his routine.

“Hopefully this year I can get out and see more of the town and try to experience the community a bit more,” he said.

While looking forward to his Q-C return, is also excited about his return to San Diego for the U.S. Open.

“That's obviously a really tough challenge, but it's at a place that I've won Junior Worlds before on Torrey Pines South course, and my sports psychologist is in San Diego and I've got a lot of fond memories of Torrey Pines,” he said. “So I think it's a good lead-up with that tournament and then heading into the next couple events, and then heading on to Illinois for the John Deere Classic four weeks later should be a nice run-up and I should be in some good form. I'm hoping to play each of those weeks in between the U.S. Open and John Deere, so I'm hopefully going to be firing on all cylinders once the tournament comes around.”

