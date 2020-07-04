Frittelli title defense not meant to be in 2020

Attempts to reach Frittelli this week to chat about his delayed title defense got no further than his agent, who said the recently turned 30-year-old was not available for interviews.

“We would refer you to the statement Dylan released,” said agent Tim Drabek in a text message. “No interviews at this time. Please respect his privacy as he complies w/ isolation.”

Fritelli did talk to WQAD-TV sports reporter Celia Palermo prior to the Tour's restart when it was announced the JDC was put on hold, and his words were prophetic.

“It's a sad thing for me and the whole Quad-Cities area, but the way I look at it, there's way more important things going on in the world right now with the COVID virus and the economy,” Frittelli said in a Skype interview that aired last month. “There are other things to focus on and the golf tournament is probably not the greatest thing the people want to be focused on right now.”

As of last Sunday, Frittelli was the fourth PGA Tour pro to test positive for COVID-19, following Nick Watney (whose caddie, Moline's Tony Navarro, tested negative), Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy. Champ announced via Twitter that his positive result was followed by three consecutive negative results, allowing him to travel home.