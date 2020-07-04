Frittelli title defense not meant to be in 2020

It is either the most ironic twist of fate possible or the type of bizarre coincidence that only a conspiracy theorist would thrive on.
With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of what would have been next week's John Deere Classic and delaying the 50th anniversary event of the Quad-Cities' PGA Tour stop for a year, Dylan Frittelli was excited about being able to claim the championship for another year.
As it turns out, the 2019 JDC champ wouldn't have even had a chance to defend his first PGA Tour title had the tournament not pulled the plug on the 2020 event at TPC Deere Run just over a month ago.
Frittelli fell victim to the coronavirus last Sunday. A pre-flight test as he was set to take the Tour's charter flight from Cromwell, Conn., to Detroit for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic left him in isolation in Connecticut.
In a release through the PGA Tour, Frittelli issued the following statement:
"I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today," the South African said. "I'm thankful for the WHOOP strap notification of a minor increase [0.3] in my respiratory rate overnight. However, I'm most thankful for the Tour's assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe. I look forward to getting back on Tour once it's safe to do so."
Attempts to reach Frittelli this week to chat about his delayed title defense got no further than his agent, who said the recently turned 30-year-old was not available for interviews.
“We would refer you to the statement Dylan released,” said agent Tim Drabek in a text message. “No interviews at this time. Please respect his privacy as he complies w/ isolation.”
Fritelli did talk to WQAD-TV sports reporter Celia Palermo prior to the Tour's restart when it was announced the JDC was put on hold, and his words were prophetic.
“It's a sad thing for me and the whole Quad-Cities area, but the way I look at it, there's way more important things going on in the world right now with the COVID virus and the economy,” Frittelli said in a Skype interview that aired last month. “There are other things to focus on and the golf tournament is probably not the greatest thing the people want to be focused on right now.”
As of last Sunday, Frittelli was the fourth PGA Tour pro to test positive for COVID-19, following Nick Watney (whose caddie, Moline's Tony Navarro, tested negative), Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy. Champ announced via Twitter that his positive result was followed by three consecutive negative results, allowing him to travel home.
Frittelli, is ranked 50th on the FedExCup points list, with three top-10 finishes in 17 starts this season. He played all three events following the Tour's restart, missing the cut at Colonial, tying for eighth at Harbour Town, and again missing the cut at TPC River Highlands.
“I was excited to come back and see the people there and see my friends and see the course again,” Frittelli said in his WQAD interview. “But I'll have to get to that again in another 12, 13, 14 months whenever they schedule the tournament next year.
“But I'm happy to hold onto that trophy for two years. That's something not many people have done.”
Well, other than Steve Stricker who won three straight JDC titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
The potential second leg of any Frittelli JDC three-peat was going to be on hold no matter what.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!