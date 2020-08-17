Furious rally spurs APGA playoff victory for LSU alum

It took nothing short of a remarkable rally for the 28-year-old Lyons to win his second APGA title and nab the $7,500 winner's check.

Lyons' Sunday 68 was the best in the field and he birdied the first and third holes of Monday's round, looking as if he was going to make it a runaway playing with O'Neal in the final group. However, he came back to the field with a five-over stretch between the sixth and 10th holes.

O'Neal, who also finished second at the recent Iowa Open at Blue Top Ridge, was three ahead when they walked off the 10th green and still up two after his birdie at 15.

That was when Lyons went crazy.

He hit into the hazard left of the par-3 16th green, but took relief and made a 15-foot par-saving putt. He then chipped in for eagle on 17 as O'Neal birdied. On 18, his tee ball struck a tree and settled in the right rough and punched a 6-iron up to the green, it stopping just short of the pond. He then chipped in again for birdie.

Both bump-and-runs shots were from about 20 feet, he said.

“It is what it is,” said O'Neal shrugging his shoulders after collecting $4,000 and tagging Lyons "Mr. No Putt." “Like my mom always told me – when you play tournaments, when it's your time to win, you're going to win. What he did those last three holes and on the playoff hole I hit my drive into a divot? I'm just laughing. It's not for me to win this tournament. … Those last three holes, he played unbelievable.”

