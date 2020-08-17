Furious rally spurs APGA playoff victory for LSU alum

SILVIS, Ill. — When the tee shots landed on the first playoff hole Monday afternoon at TPC Deere Run, it appeared that Tim O'Neal had the distinct advantage being in the middle of the fairway with Landon Lyons in the fairway bunker.
However, the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour final round was full of twists at Deere Run and another loomed.
O'Neal's ball had come to rest in a fairway divot.
“I had no way to really get to the ball,” said the 48-year-old O'Neal.
And Lyons, a four-year letterwinner at LSU, was set up perfectly for a repeat of the opening to his final round.
“It was a bunker shot that I was familiar with; I had it this morning,” said Lyons, who stuffed his morning approach to 10 feet and made birdie. “It was pretty much the same yardage and I was able to put it in there to 15 feet.”
With O'Neal having to chunk out his approach shot short of the green, his attempt to get up-and-down for par was foiled when his 12-foot putt just burned the edge of the cup without falling, giving Lyons the victory with a par.
Just to get into the playoff, Lyons (68-69) needed heroics on the last three holes — including two chip-ins on his final two holes — to tie O'Neal (70-67) at 137, two strokes clear of Willie Mack III (72-67—139), who placed third. Only two others -- Brad Adamonis (70-70--140) and Bryan Baumgarten (73-67--140) -- finished under par and each cashed $1,500.
Former Moline High School and St. Ambrose University player Travis England carded an even-par 70 to jump into a four-way tie for 10th place that paid $612.50.
“It could have been a lot better for sure,” said England, who finished the two-day event at 3-over 144 and was hopeful for a Top 10 effort when he finished. “I had a lot of birdie putts that just burned the edge and had three horseshoe lip-outs today for birdie. I had one bad swing on No. 9 from the middle of the fairway. Pulled it left over the green and into the hazard and made double.”
That double was the only blemish on his card and was countered by birdies at 8 and 17.
Still, his round was defined by his putter, needing 32 strokes on the greens.
“I was hitting the ball really well today and just couldn't capitalize on any putts,” said England. “I was burning edges and it was frustrating. … I've been putting well all year, it was just lines today. I've always had a hard time reading the greens out here — they are so subtle, but they move quite a bit for how subtle they are.”
David Lawrence, another Moline product, continued to work on his game and said he saw signs of improvement. However, three double-bogeys in a round of 77 left him tied for 37th in the 59-man field at 156 and out of the money that went to the Top 15 finishers.
It took nothing short of a remarkable rally for the 28-year-old Lyons to win his second APGA title and nab the $7,500 winner's check.
Lyons' Sunday 68 was the best in the field and he birdied the first and third holes of Monday's round, looking as if he was going to make it a runaway playing with O'Neal in the final group. However, he came back to the field with a five-over stretch between the sixth and 10th holes.
O'Neal, who also finished second at the recent Iowa Open at Blue Top Ridge, was three ahead when they walked off the 10th green and still up two after his birdie at 15.
That was when Lyons went crazy.
He hit into the hazard left of the par-3 16th green, but took relief and made a 15-foot par-saving putt. He then chipped in for eagle on 17 as O'Neal birdied. On 18, his tee ball struck a tree and settled in the right rough and punched a 6-iron up to the green, it stopping just short of the pond. He then chipped in again for birdie.
Both bump-and-runs shots were from about 20 feet, he said.
“It is what it is,” said O'Neal shrugging his shoulders after collecting $4,000 and tagging Lyons "Mr. No Putt." “Like my mom always told me – when you play tournaments, when it's your time to win, you're going to win. What he did those last three holes and on the playoff hole I hit my drive into a divot? I'm just laughing. It's not for me to win this tournament. … Those last three holes, he played unbelievable.”
