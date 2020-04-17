Fyre Lake Golf Course for sale but will open when allowed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHERRARD — Fyre Lake Golf Course is on the market, but owners say it will be business as usual when business returns to normal in the state.

Mike Thoms, a partner in the course with Larry Whitty, said on Friday that golfers can rest assured the Jack Nicklaus Design course will open when the state says golf courses can open again when the COVID-19 pandemic allows.

“We didn't buy the course for the long run …,” said Thoms of acquiring the course when former owner Todd Raufeisen faced financial issues. “We got the course because of legal issues with the past owner, and our goal was to get the course operational and back in good shape and then sell it. We had three to five years is what we gave ourselves and we are right in that range.”

Whitty and Thoms took ownership of the golf course in early June 2015, acquiring the course at a Mercer County Sheriff's auction for $502,765.91.

The course is being marketed by Links Capital Advisors out of Chicago. The group has multiple golf courses from nine states listed. Asking price is $995,000, but in the description of the golf course and property, it says “priced to sell at $975,000.”

“There's no urgency in selling,” said Thoms. “It's just not a lifelong thing that we want.”