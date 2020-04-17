Fyre Lake Golf Course for sale but will open when allowed

SHERRARD — Fyre Lake Golf Course is on the market, but owners say it will be business as usual when business returns to normal in the state.
Mike Thoms, a partner in the course with Larry Whitty, said on Friday that golfers can rest assured the Jack Nicklaus Design course will open when the state says golf courses can open again when the COVID-19 pandemic allows.
“We didn't buy the course for the long run …,” said Thoms of acquiring the course when former owner Todd Raufeisen faced financial issues. “We got the course because of legal issues with the past owner, and our goal was to get the course operational and back in good shape and then sell it. We had three to five years is what we gave ourselves and we are right in that range.”
Whitty and Thoms took ownership of the golf course in early June 2015, acquiring the course at a Mercer County Sheriff's auction for $502,765.91.
The course is being marketed by Links Capital Advisors out of Chicago. The group has multiple golf courses from nine states listed. Asking price is $995,000, but in the description of the golf course and property, it says “priced to sell at $975,000.”
“There's no urgency in selling,” said Thoms. “It's just not a lifelong thing that we want.”
Thoms said he and Whitty are open to ownership options moving forward, stating they would sell it outright or even be willing to take on a partner.
Until that happens, though, Thoms said that the course will be operational and they are doing everything in their power to keep it a top-rated course and a viable part of the Quad-City and region golf scene.
In the meantime, course superintendent William Starcevich and his grounds staff have been working on the facility, getting it ready for another opening.
Thoms said that proper maintenance procedures have been followed and the course is getting the attention it deserves.
“Things have been improving,” said Thoms. “We feel the quality of the course has improved the last five years and we've made capital improvements. We want to make it a pristine golf course.”
Thoms noted that some of the improvements include the purchasing of new maintenance equipment, upgrading the irrigation system, improving the condition of bunkers with new sand, and attempting to get control of weeds and no-mow areas to increase maintenance efficiency.
Thoms said that rounds have increased roughly 30% each year since 2015 and guessed last year's rounds were around 12,000.
“It's been going well, but we'd still like to see more golfers; we'd like to be around 15,000 or 16,000,” he said. “But that's not something that isn't going to happen overnight.”
