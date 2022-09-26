Geneseo's Lieving is big hitter on long drive circuit

Monica Lieving has always had the skill to hit a golf ball a long way down the fairway.

Little did she know where that ability would take her in the game.

After a stellar high school career for Geneseo, Lieving played Division I golf at Arkansas State University. She admitted that some struggles there led to her taking a different approach to the game after graduation and she wasn’t sure of her golfing future.

While her original dreams of maybe playing on the LPGA Tour have taken a back seat, she has found her way into professional golf — as one of the top long drive competitors in the country.

Her formidable driving skill set will be on display in November as part of Team USA at the International Long Drive Competition 10th annual World Team Championships in Manzanillo, Mexico. She is the only female representing the United States on the five-person team.

“I did very well in high school and was very competitive and very focused,” Lieving said. “Of course, I had dreams of taking it to the next level, naturally, but I really didn’t think it was going to look like this.”

Some of those looks have been eye-popping.

Just this summer, she set a woman’s long drive record with a 369-yard poke.

“I was always a long hitter, but I never thought I had the potential to hit the ball 369 yards, I’ll admit that,” the 24-year-old said. “I’ve always loved hitting my driver; it’s always been my favorite club and an advantage for me ever since I started golfing.

“In competition, I didn’t always get to play to that strength with the way courses are set up and playing shorter courses. Now, it’s fun to take that skill and perfect it and practice it and see what you’re capable of.”

She said a goal is to hit a 400-yard drive.

Appropriately, it was her driving skill that opened the door to her becoming active in national long drive competitions. While playing in a scramble event in the summer of 2021, a chance encounter literally changed the trajectory of her golf future.

As she tells the story, a drive of hers on a 315-yard par-4 hole rolled onto the green while the group ahead of hers was still putting out.

“I almost hit this guy and he comes up to me and asks, 'Do you normally hit the ball that far?" Lieving said. “I said, 'Yeah, I guess so,' not thinking too much about it.”

Turns out that guy was Andrew Eigner, a professional long driver. A range session with him later that year where she was put on a Trac-man training device that helps analyze swing measurements displayed tremendous driving numbers.

“He said I don’t think you realize this, but you can compete with the top women in the world if you want to,” she said. “I was a little skeptical, to say the least.”

She said that time went on and earlier this calendar year she jumped into a couple of events with mixed success.

“Pretty much everyone I was competing against had special fitted clubs for the sport of long drive,” she said, noting she was using her regular Titleist driver. “I guess I felt a little intimidated by it.”

Well, since then, she has extended her networking and hooked up with Bobby Peterson, a professional long driver and owner of One Stop Power Shop Fitting.

With newly fitted Callaway clubs, she jumped back into competition at an event in Utah. There, she entered into an open division qualifier against mostly men for some practice before the women’s competition and found immediate success.

“I became the first woman to ever qualify for a Pro Long Drive regional,” she said bashfully of her second-place finish against the men. “That was with a drive of 363 yards, which was the best of mine up to that point.”

The next day in the women’s division, she unleashed that 369-yarder and won the tournament.

“That was cool,” she said.

Lieving had a decorated high school career while playing for Geneseo. The four-year state qualifier, who placed 11th in Class 1A as a junior was a two-time Dispatch-Argus Player of the Year (in 2014 and ’15). She then played for four years at Division I Arkansas State.

Now a Denver real estate agent, Lieving admits that this venture on the Professional Long Drive Association (PLDA) has changed her focus in regard to golf. Gone are the days of playing competitive tournaments — something she said may return.

“Honestly, I’m just playing for fun now and in a few scrambles,” she said. “I had a tough time in college mentally when it came to golf. Now that I’m out of college I’m just trying to enjoy my skills again. … I’m actually playing some of the best golf I’ve ever played because I’m letting myself enjoy it.

“Right now I’m definitely focused on long drive and it’s been a new thing that I’m kind of obsessed with right now. It’s been really fun.”

As a member of the PLDA, she has also joined forces with a company called Charity Golf International which allows her to be a hired hand at fundraisers where she can showcase her considerable skills.

Since moving to Colorado after college graduation, Lieving has switched professional careers and her golf focus. She admits that she has found her niche.

“Honestly, it’s been so fulfilling and kind of nice to be on a stage where I don’t have to limit my ability to hit the ball far,” she said. “In competition in golf I felt constrained with some of my strengths. To be able to focus on what I’m really good at … and see what I can do with that has been so much fun for me and it just feels very me.

"I have so much fun doing it.”