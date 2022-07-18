GOLF: A perfect 10? Peters caps impressive win at Byron Hills with eagle

An opening-round 65 gave Ben Peters a great start in this past weekend’s Quad City Amateur Tour event at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron.

However, the 48-year-old needed a fantastic finish to finally secure the Advance Homes Open title in a thrilling three-hole playoff victory over Jamie Hallstrom.

It was only fitting that Peters ended the playoff on hole No. 10 with an eagle. Playing that hole four times in the tournament — twice in regulation and twice in the playoff — he scored 2, 3, 4 and 5 on the hole.

Saturday's albatross was a surprise to him.

“It was blind from where I was hitting. Dave Schurke, one of the guys I was playing with, said ‘I saw it bounce and then it disappeared; it either went in or it went over,'" said Peters of his 5-iron shot from 185 yards. “There was a ball mark about four feet in front of the hole.”

In Saturday's round, Peters said he made five birdies on the front nine and bogeyed both par-3s. After his albatross on No. 10 he finished with eight straight pars for his 5-under 65.

In the playoff, both players parred No. 18 and birdied No. 10, Hallstrom rolling in a 20-footer to extend the playoff. Peters then closed out the win on No. 10 with his eagle.

Unofficially, the weekend win was Peters’ 21st QCAm Tour victory since 1994.

“At some point in my life I may regret not keeping track of some of these things,” said Peters, noting he scraped it around on Sunday for a 71. “It’s nice to win and I enjoy winning, but I like the competition and the tournament play.”

There were plenty of other fireworks in the 36-hole tournament, including three Sunday 67s by Hallstrom, Jack Dumas and Anthony Ruthey.

Playing on his home course, Ruthey may have had the most exciting round on Sunday. He eagled the par-5 8th hole and followed that with an ace on the long par-3 9th that shot him into contention for the title. He added a third eagle in the round when he drove the par-4 14th and dropped in his putt.

It was impressive golf all around.

“It was insane, all the stuff going on in the tournament,” Peters said. “The people who do play are very competitive and there are still scores that need to be shot in order to win an event.”

Other winners: In order to be in the hunt in the senior division, apparently you needed to be named Dave. Schurke (73-69—142) topped Dave Holmes (73-74—147) and Dave Waugh (78-71—149) for the top spot.

Avery Frick (84-79—163) was an 18-stroke winner in the three-person women’s flight and Tristan Kadel (77-71—148) won the open flight by three over Trafton Otting (77-74—151).