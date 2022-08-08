Golf: Back 9 flurry propels Ruthey to QC Am Tour victory

Golf can be a sport where those playing can get on a roll — either in a good or bad way.

On Sunday in the final round of the Gimmie’s Amateur, Anthony Ruthey had his game in high gear on the back nine at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline and rode that to the second Quad City Amateur Tour victory of his young career.

The 21-year-old, in his fourth year at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine to rocket past the field to win the event.

Ruthey finished with a 6-under 66 for a two-day 137 total. That gave him a three-stroke victory on the field with Ben Peters (68-72—140), Noah Hoag (69-72—141), Matt Schlueter (70-71—141) and Adam White (68-74—142) his closest competitors.

Ruthey said that he had a couple forms of inspiration on that back nine — a “chunked” tee shot on No. 10 that led to a frustrating bogey on a gettable hole and he and Schlueter matching birdies in a penultimate group shootout.

“I walked off 10 green thinking we were getting to the scoreable part of the course,” Ruthey said. “I knew I just needed to put my head down and focus and tried to hit good golf shots.”

That he did as he rattled off five birdies in the next six holes and finished his flurry with an eagle on the par-5 17th hole.

He bookended his trek back to the clubhouse with a three-putt bogey on the tough par-4 finishing hole to close his 6-under and the victory.

“I was really dialed in with my irons,” Ruthey said. “I was really hitting my approach shots close and didn’t have to make a lot of long putts.”

That included his eagle on 17 when he said a downwind 8-iron from 175 yards ended up a foot away from the cup.

It was on that hole where Schlueter’s bid ended with a double bogey after getting into tree trouble, according to Ruthey.

Meanwhile, Day 1 leaders Peters and White were playing even-par golf and it opened the door for Ruthey to construct yet another back-nine binge in a QC Am Tour event.

Last month, Ruthey went low in the second round of the Advance Home Open at his home course of Byron Hills as he attempted yet another furious comeback with a closing 67.

Ruthey admitted that he took advantage of a “nothing to lose attitude" in the final round of both those events and hopes that helps him figure out a way to find the zone early in tournaments.

“It’s a lot easier said than done, though,” said Ruthey, who knew where he stood Sunday with the tourney using the Gimmie’s scoring app that allowed him to track scores. “You’re coming into every tournament wanting to win — that’s the goal, obviously, every time you tee it up. I think I’ve gotta find a way that works best for me to be able to put that out of my head and get into that same zone I was in the back nine at Byron and the back nine here at Short Hills.”

The victory put Ruthey in good position in the race for the college scholarship portion of the QCAm Tour summer series.

However, he said that he will not be playing in the Tour Championship that is scheduled for Aug. 20-21 at Oakwood Country Club as he has to get back to school which starts on that following Monday.

“Being a member at Oakwood, it kind of stinks that I have to miss that,” he said. “I really want to be there, unfortunately, it just didn’t work out.”

Other winners: Dave Shurke (73-72—145) was a winner over Roger Dolleslager (65-83—148) and Dave Holmes (74-75—149) in the senior division of the Gimmie’s Am. It was Shurke’s second straight senior victory, having won the Advance Homes Open senior division title at Byron Hills Golf Course last month.

Pleasant Valley High School standout Maura Peters (74-77—151) won the Gimmie’s Am women’s titles over Avery Frick (80-79—159).