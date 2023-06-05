The news that golf fans in the Quad-Cities have been waiting for finally dropped on Monday.

Officials of Deere & Co. and the PGA Tour have reached an agreement to keep the annual John Deere Classic golf tournament in the Quad-Cities for three more years after next month’s event at TPC Deere Run. The announcement was made during a media day gathering at Bally's Quad Cities that featured defending champ J.T. Poston.

It may have taken longer than anticipated – or wanted – but a three-year agreement has been signed, keeping the PGA Tour event here through 2026.

“The PGA Tour is working through a lot of different realities,” said Mara Downing, vice president global brand and communications. “We were wanting some clarity from them and they were wanting some clarity from the players and there was a lot of back and forth.

“We were in constant contact, I would say at some points there was a weekly phone call talking about issues with the tournament.”

Deere & Co. has the second-longest tenure in terms of title sponsorship on the PGA Tour, only behind AT&T. Deere took over sponsorship for the 1998 event when it was still contested at Oakwood Country Club.

This year's event is scheduled for July 3-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

"We would like to express our gratitude to John Deere for its continued support of the PGA Tour and the John Deere Classic,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in a press release announcing the extension. "The John Deere Classic is a signature example of one of the PGA Tour's most engaged communities coming together to achieve great things. As title sponsor, John Deere has gone above and beyond to help create an outstanding experience for our players and golf fans, while making a lasting impact with local nonprofits.”

The agreement includes sponsorship of the John Deere Classic and a continuance of John Deere’s Official Marketing Partner program. Deere retains its designation as Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the PGA Tour, Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the TPC Network, Official Utility Vehicle of the PGA Tour, Official Mower of the PGA Tour, Official Tractor of the PGA Tour and Official Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company.

While previous contract extensions have been for either five or seven years, fans shouldn’t read into this three-year deal.

According to Downing and JDC Tournament Director Andrew Lehman, this is the new way of doing business on the PGA Tour.

“More and more renewals are shorter,” said Lehman. “There’s just so much uncertainty with what the Tour schedule looks likes anymore.”

There is also uncertainty surrounding the schedule with the number of “designated events” that are now being played. Those are 70-man fields offering elevated prize money and FedExCup points.

They were introduced this season as a way to entice players to play more often and have the top-ranked players going head-to-head more often.

Downing said that there have been talks about the JDC becoming one of those enhanced events at some point in the future, but that may not happen in this next contract cycle.

“We would love to be in that conversation,” said Downing.

She noted that the tournament will have some exciting additions this year. Among those are concerts after play on Saturday and Sunday featuring what she called "Grammy-winning artists" who are yet to be announced.

The value of the tournament in the Quad-Cities can be measured on so many levels.

According to Visit Quad Cities, the week-long event has a $50-plus million impact on the area covering retail, hotels, food and beverage and the like.

There is also the charitable aspect of the tournament. Last year’s event raised a record $13,908,668 and brought the total contributions to over $159 million.

The JDC is the top Tour event in terms of contributions per capita.

“We’re just so excited,” said Lehman. “Our community has embraced this event for so long. From that perspective, having this event continue beyond 2023 is not only important to the community and for what it represents with the economic impact and the importance of having a major league sporting event here. … It’s just important to everybody.”

“It did take longer than anticipated,” added Downing, “but we couldn’t be more excited about getting this done.”