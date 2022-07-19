GOLF: Drenth moves into Top 10 at Iowa Amateur

With one of seven under-par rounds carded on Tuesday, Davenport's Dusty Drenth made a nice move up the leaderboard in the 120th Iowa Amateur Championship.
Drenth carded a 2-under 69 at Crow Valley Golf Club and found himself tied for ninth heading into Wednesday's final round.
Drenth was one of nine locals to survive the 36-hole cut in Iowa's premier amateur event of the summer, with four of those sitting in the Top 20.
Along with Drenth, Cody Bender (Davenport, T12, 72-72—144), Jack Dumas (LeClaire, T16, 74-71—145), and Matt Schlueter (Davenport, T16, 74-71—145) are nearest the top of a leaderboard that includes seven golfers with a cumulative score under-par for the first two days. There is another player at even-par 142 on the par 71 Bettendorf layout.
Other locals making the cut were: Matthew Garside (Bettendorf, T24, 74-73—147), Kyle Yerington (Davenport, T34, 74-75—149), Peter Strothkamp (Bettendorf, T34, 71-78—149), Matt Solis (Davenport, T43, 74-76—150) and Bryan Lemkau (Muscatine, T48, 79-72—151)
Ankeny's Nate McCoy continues to share the lead just as he did after Monday's opening round. He and Marshalltown's Nate Vance, who shared Tuesday’s best score with a 4-under 67, are tied at 7-under 135, four strokes clear of the field.
Drenth, a fifth-place finisher in the 2020 event at Davenport Country Club, made a nice move on Tuesday in a round in which he did a much better job of limiting his mistakes. He finished with four birdies and two bogeys (compared to Monday's 3-over round of 74 that included five over-par holes and just two birdies).
The cut came at +10 152 and included 61 players. That wiped out locals Jake Scott (75-78—153), Sam Johnson (77-76—153), Ben Peters (72-82—154), Adam Wellman (81-73—154), Dave Schurke (77-77—154), Ethan Blomme (75-81—156), Tom Garside (78-79—157), Marshal Lamb (78-79—157), Adam Seitz (84-76—160), Sean Cary (75-86—161), Owen Wright (78-83—161), Dennis Duke (82-80—162), Derek Fiscus (81-82—163), Bill Tank (79-87—166), Jake Perkins (82-85—167), Ethan Herring (84-83—167), and Andre Marriott (86-83—169).