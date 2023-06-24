The John Deere Classic added a commitment from one of the PGA Tour’s more popular figures on Saturday.

Tournament officials announced via social media posts that Matt Kuchar has committed to play in the $7.4 million event in two weeks at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

It will be just the seventh time Kuchar has played in the Quad-Cities. He has made four cuts with his best finish being a T13 in 2005. He finished T66 in his most recent tourney here, that in 2009.

"The John Deere Classic is thrilled to have Matt Kuchar back in the Quad Cities," said JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman. "Matt was an exemption of ours in 2001, and having him back this year adds to the quality of our field. We know fans of the John Deere Classic will be excited to see him at TPC Deere Run."

The recently turned 45-year-old sits 50th in the FedExCup standing with 666 points and has cashed just shy of $2.8 million this season. Kuchar, who is 53rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, is looking at securing a spot in the playoffs in the stretch run of the 2022-23 season.

Kuchar, who has nine Tour victories in his career and four Top 10 finishes this season, missed the cut in this week’s Travelers Championship.

He also missed the cuts at PGA Championship and U.S. Open and is not yet qualified for the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, two weeks after the JDC.