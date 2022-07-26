GOLF: Lawrence adds duties at Augustana; Dumas misses in US Am qualifier

Lawrence adds Augie duties

David Lawrence has focused more of his golf attention to the teaching side of the game as opposed to the playing side of late, and that is taking on an entirely different dimension now as he has been hired as Director of Player Performance for the Augustana College men's and women's golf teams.

This comes after also serving as an assistant coach for his father, Tom Lawrence, who is now the school's director of golf.

While still playing professionally, the 32-year-old Lawrence is also a teaching pro at Davenport Country Club.

"I'm excited to share my passion and knowledge for the game of golf with Augustana student-athletes," he said. "I look forward to utilizing our state-of-the-art technology and data analytics to help each player reach their full potential and win championships as a program."

A graduate of Moline High School, Lawrence earned all-state honors his senior season. He graduated summa cum laude in 2012 from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in marketing. During his senior golf season at EIU, Lawrence earned Capital One Academic All-American honors as he led the Ohio Valley Conference and set a school scoring record (72.2) while winning two invitationals.

Lawrence turned professional in the fall of 2012 and has netted over 40 professional victories in the United States and Europe. In addition to his playing resume, David is a PGA of America Associate as he works toward his Class A membership.

"David brings a wealth of playing experience and knowledge of the game to the program," stated Tom Lawrence in a release from the college. "He is well versed in swing mechanics, the mental game, and advanced data analytics. His ability to quickly assess a player's game and adjust it to achieve maximum results is a strength that few players or coaches have."

David's duties with both the men's and women's programs will begin immediately as he has resigned his post as women's coach at St. Ambrose University.

No local qualifiers at DCC U.S. Am event

Jack Dumas put his considerable golf skills on display at Monday’s U.S. Amateur qualifier at Davenport Country Club but came up just short of making it through the 36-hole endurance test.

Dumas was the top local finisher, tying for fifth with a 2-under 138 total after carding a pair of 69s in the event. However, the recent Pleasant Valley High School standout lost a three-man playoff for the second alternate spot.

Norwalk, Iowa’s Dennis Bull, who won the 2020 Iowa Amateur title at DCC, won Monday’s qualifier with a 65-69—134 total, one shot ahead of San Francisco’s Angelo Marcon (65-70—135) and two ahead of Shorewood’s Gunnar Broin (65-71—136). Jack Dudeck of Fargo was first alternate after a 68-69—137.

Aksel Moe of Sarasota survived the four-man playoff to earn the second alternate position.

Davenport’s Dusty Drenth (69-71—140) tied for 11th. Bettendorf’s Gabriel Beardsley (74-72—146) and Sam Johnson (71-75—146) tied for 32nd.

Other local finishers were Nathan Tillman (Bettendorf, T41, 75-73—148), Dylan Cervantes (Moline, T41, 74-74—148), Marshal Lamb (Davenport, T41, 69-79—148), Erron Vandemore (Bettendorf, T46, 75-74—149), Matt Schlueter (Davenport, T52, 76-75—151), Matthew Garside (Bettendorf, T56, 74-78—152), Danny Ford, (Geneseo, T56, 77-75—152), and Tommy Potter (Moline, T69, 78-80—158).

Guthrie, Naegel play way into Tour field

A couple of names familiar to local golf fans — Luke Guthrie and Chris Naegel — made some headlines on Monday.

Guthrie, the former Quincy High School and University of Illinois standout, and Naegel, a Wildwood, Mo., resident who was in contention at the John Deere Classic earlier this month, led the Monday qualifier for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Each shot 6-under 66 at The Orchards Golf Club just outside Detroit. They tied for the low score, one shot ahead of fellow qualifiers KK Limbhasut, of Thailand, and Californian Erik Flores.

Naegel, 39, who rode his Monday qualifier at Pinnacle Club in Milan to a T16 JDC finish, made it through his fifth four-spotter of the PGA Tour season.

The 32-year-old Guthrie, who has two Korn Ferry Tour victories, has played in four Korn Ferry Tour events this season along with one other Tour start (a missed cut at the Valspar Championship).