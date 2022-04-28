GOLF: Lawrence set to help guide QCAm Tour

David Lawrence grew up playing the Quad City Amateur Tour as a high school student at Moline. He admitted learning how to compete with more accomplished golfers locally when he was still a standout at NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois University.

As a local teaching pro, he has seen his pupils transfer their lessons into competitive golf on the only local circuit that offers tournament golf.

And now Lawrence is in a position to help that local tour grow and prosper.

Lawrence, a teaching pro at Davenport Country Club and head women’s golf coach at St. Ambrose University as he still plays professionally, is the tour manager for the QCAm Tour, which begins its season this weekend with the G-Mac Automatic Door 2-man event at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf.

Lawrence’s vision is to bring a new level of professionalism to the post and help revive the tour after two years of struggles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I bring knowledge of the tour, experience from the playing side and seeing it from afar,” said Lawrence, a former winner on the QCAm Tour. “I have a nice perspective. I have a passion for the tour, and that’s probably the most important thing; I want to see the tour grow because I was not heavily recruited and not known as a golfer and it let me hone my skills. I credit it for a lot of what I do now.”

“David is one of the most accomplished golfers the QC has recently seen and one of the most decorated QCAm Tour players in years past,” board members said in a release. “David brings a wealth of golf knowledge and experience and will help grow the tour by driving promotion through social media and expanding our target audience to make the QCAm Tour the most competitive and premier amateur tour in the region.”

With that in mind, Lawrence and the QCAm Tour board have brought back the scholarship aspect of the tour for high school and college players in hopes of luring younger players back into summer tournament golf. They are making $5,000 available to golf programs of players who win season-long points races.

“If you’re trying to play in college, you can play against all these guys who have been multiple-time All-Americans and played professionally in the past and you get that type of competition in your own backyard,” said Lawrence. “We’ve got that scholarship back as well, so that’s going to help our young players.”

The tour features a season-long points race to determine a player of the year, honors won last year by four-time player of the year Ben Peters.

The 2022 five-event schedule concludes with the tour championship in August.

Another noticeable difference this year is that all five QCAm Tour events have title sponsors.

“This season will be a milestone season for the tour as we focus on restarting and regaining the momentum we had in years prior to COVID,” said board members in a note to tour players.

Lawrence feels as if the interest is there to ride the momentum of the recent increased play and turn it into an uptick in interest in the QCAm Tour.

“We want to see growth. That’s the baseline,” said Lawrence. “What that growth is, we’ll see. There is a market for tournament golf out there. In the past, we’ve had a number of guys travel from Chicago and Iowa City to play in events and we’d like to tap into those markets again.”

