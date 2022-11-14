GOLF: Locals earn prestigious honors from Iowa PGA Section

A number of locals involved in the Quad-Cities golf scene garnered prestigious honors from the Iowa PGA Section this season.

At the top of that list was Davenport Country Club General Manager John Panek being named Iowa PGA co-Golf Professional of the Year.

According to a release from the Iowa PGA Section, the Golf Professional of the Year Award is the highest honor paid to an Iowa PGA Golf Professional, chosen based on leadership abilities, contributions to their facility’s success and overall professional excellence. He shared that honor with Matt Sherlock, owner and head golf pro at MK Golf Inc.

Panek was rewarded for being ”responsible for managing complete operations of one of the premiere private clubs in the state of Iowa."

“This award, most certainly, isn’t possible without the incredible support of my family,” said Panek, who was named assistant golf professional of the year in 2002 and private merchandiser of the year in 2011. “I have been blessed for so many years to work for the best membership and work with the finest team of employees at Davenport Country Club."

Among those on the DCC team is head golf professional Brian Delaney, who was named 2022 Iowa PGA Private Merchandiser of the Year.

Known as one of the top club-fitters in the area, Delaney also focuses on offering top of the line merchandise to the membership.

Mike Downing, who now serves as Director of Player & Membership Development for the Iowa PGA Section, was named the 2022 Bill Strausbaugh Award winner. The Strausbaugh Award emphasizes the nominee’s performance for achievements over the past five years and is awarded to those who demonstrate day-to-day alternative method of improving the employment conditions for PGA Professionals.

The former head pro at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline provides support and ideas for the Iowa PGA membership.

Pinnacle Country Club’s Shayne Shepherd was tabbed as the Career Advancement Scholarship recipient. The Iowa PGA Section foundation annually awards a career advancement scholarship to assist individuals in furthering their education toward career development.

Shepherd, who is also the Black Hawk College men’s golf coach, said he hopes to become a head professional or director of golf and also use his BHC position as a stepping stone to a Div. I coaching post.

Shepherd said that he plans on donating the money to a scholarship fund that he said he hopes to institute at BHC.