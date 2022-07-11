GOLF: Lyons looking for another APGA event win at Deere Run

Landon Lyons knows his way around the TPC Deere Run layout having won the Advocates Professional Golf Association tournament there two years ago.

On Monday, the young Louisiana resident brought back those championship vibes as he raced to an 8-under par 63 around the 7,200-yard layout and into a five-stroke lead heading into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

In the 2020 event, Lyons topped Tim O’Neal on the first playoff hole with a par getting the job done.

Kevin Hall, the 2021 APGA winner at Deere Run, carded a 1-under 70 and sits in a five-way tie for fifth.

The three players between Lyons and that fifth-place tie are Andrew Walker (3-under 68) who is solo second and a two-way tie for third between Marcus Smith Jr. and Aaron Beverly, who are at 2-under 69.

Lyons was 4-under par on each nine during a round that featured no bogeys. He birdied holes 1, 4, 5 and 8 on the front side before going under par on holes 11, 12, 15 and 17 coming in to build his five-stroke lead.

Quinn Riley, the recent Duke University graduate and NCAA All-American who played in the recent PGA Tour John Deere Classic at Deere Run on a sponsor exemption shot a 1-over 71 and was tied for 12th place in a group that also included O’Neal.

Moline’s David Lawrence, the only local in the 46-player field, withdrew after nine holes. He cited a wrist injury incurred on the first hole when he said he hit a root playing from the left rough.

Tuesday’s final round will be played in threesomes with tee times running from 8 a.m. until 10:20.