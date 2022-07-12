GOLF: Lyons rolls to another APGA title at Deere Run

Working through some major swing changes, Landon Lyons realized there are going to be some peaks and valleys in the process.

He traversed a few of those the last two days at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

But in the end, the process showed progress and led to a nice payout as he wrapped up his second Deere Run victory in three years on the Advocates Professional Golf Association circuit.

The 30-year-old from Baton Rouge, La., set up his 36-hole victory with Monday’s course record-tying round of 63 that gave him a five-stroke lead on the field.

On Tuesday, he added to that with a stretch of four straight birdies on holes 3-6 at Deere Run to open a lead as large as nine strokes en route to his five-stroke victory over the 46-man field.

His Tuesday round of 1-under 70 came with some bumps, but he closed it out with a birdie on No. 18.

“It’s hard not to play good here, man,” said Lyons, who cashed $7,500 of the $25,000 purse. “It’s as good as it gets; it’s the cream of the crop — one of the best stops on the PGA Tour. … Everything is perfect here — the greens, the fairways, the weather. It’s tough to beat.”

Lyons proved tough to beat as well as he won his second APGA Tour event this season and did so while trying to rebuild a game that got him 12 starts earlier in the calendar year on the PGA Tour’s LatinoAmerica Tour.

Lyons topped Toks Pedro (70-68—138), who won last week’s APGA event at TPC Sugarloaf in Atlanta.

Rounding out the top five were Joseph Hooks (T3, 72-67—139), Marcus Byrd (T3, 70-69—139), Andrew Walker (T5, 68-72—140) and Marcus Smith Jr. (T5, 69-71—140).

Quinn Riley, the recent Duke University grad who played the 2022 John Deere Classic on a sponsor exemption, logged a T10 finish. He carded a closing even-par 71 to finish 1-over for the two-day event, 10 strokes back.

Defending champ Kevin Hall, who set the course record from the Deere Run black tees last year with a 63, was forced to withdraw during Tuesday’s round with back spasms. He opened with a Monday 1-under 70.

With the course set up a bit longer and it playing faster after a day to dry from Monday morning's rain that delayed the start, it was a tougher scoring day that left players muttering to themselves as they finished.

In all, there were only seven rounds under par, the best a pair of 4-under 67s by Hooks and Joey Stills (T7). There were just three other rounds of even par.

Lyons admitted that he found it tough to keep his focus when he rattled off those four straight birdies and opened a huge lead on the field.

“I had it to 4-under on the front side and it was a little bit different playing with that kind of a gap,” he said. “I’m not used to it and it’s something a lot of golfers rarely ever have. It was definitely a new experience to work on for the future.”

Lyons bogeyed No. 8 to make the turn at 3-under 32. He then opened the back nine with back-to-back bogeys before righting the ship with a birdie on the short par-4 14th.

Despite a sloppy double-bogey on the par-5 17th, he had more than enough cushion so that his birdie on the par-4 18th was nothing more than a nice bounce-back.

Noting the impetus for the swing changes was to net more fairways and tighter approach shots, he said that was the case Monday when he had “multiple wedge shots inside three feet.”

“I’ve been working a lot on the swing the last two or three months going through a lot of different changes, a lot of different motions,” said Lyons. “It was nice to see that finally click. It was one of the best ball-striking days I’ve had all year. I hit a ton of good wedge shots and made some putts.”

And built some momentum for what he hopes is a better game moving forward.

APGA Tour

(at TPC Deere Run, Silvis; par 71)

Final scores

1, Landon Lyons 63-70--133

2, Toks Pedro 70-68--138

T3, Joseph Hooks 72-67--139

T3, Marcus Byrd 70-69--139

T5, Andrew Walker 68-72--140

T5, Marcus Smith Jr. 69-71--140

T7, Joey Stills 74-67--141

T7, Tim O'Neal 72-69--141

T7, Aaron Beverly 69-72--141

T10, Michael Herrera 74-69--143

T10, Quinn Riley 72-71--143

T12, Chase Johnson 73-71--144

T12, Davin White 72-72---144

T12, Brad Adamonis 71-73-144

T15, Mulbe Dillard 73-73--146

T15, Christian Heavens 7076--146

T17, Tommy Schaff 75-72--147

T17, Jordan Bohannon 75-72--147

19, Aaron Grimes 72-76--148

T20, Daniel Augustus 77-72-149

T20, J.P Thornton 75-74--149

T20, Wyatt Worthington II 74-75--149

T20, Ryan Alford 74-75--149

T20, Kasoma Paulino 72-72-77--149

T20, Willy Kitata 7277--149

T26, Devaughn Robinson 78-73--151

T26, Mahindra Lutchman 75-76--151

T26, Cameron Riley 70-81--151

T29, Zachary Juhasz 77-75--152

T29, Kamaiu Johnson 74-78--152

T29, Rovanta Young 71-81--152

T32, Nick Wade 78-75--153

T32, DeJuan Powell 75-78--153

T34, Earl Singleton 83-73--156

T34, Sam Rodriguez III 73-83--156

36, Karim Muhammad 79-80--159

37, Alec Martinez 77-83--160

38, Kenneth O'Shea II 77-84--161

39, a-Joshua Siplin 79-83--162

40, Joseph Dent 82-81--163

41, Travis Jackson 82-82--164

42, Norman Black 84-81-165

43, Scott Yancy 81-85--166

David Lawrence WD (injury); Kevin Hall 70-WD (injury), Tiger Hubbard 90-WD