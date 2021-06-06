GOLF: New Fyre Lake superintendent glad to be back 'home'

Kyle Wiebenga is finding out that you can come home again, no matter how the old saying goes.
Wiebenga is the new golf course superintendent at Fyre Lake Golf Club in nearby Sherrard, Ill., and even he was surprised that he was able to find the right job in the right place at the right time no matter how long the odds.
“That was what my hope was,” said Wiebenga, who grew up in nearby Fulton, Ill., of returning to his home area someday. “I know in this industry you have to take opportunities when they come along. There's not an opening every single year, especially in the Quad-Cities area. There aren’t as many courses here as there are in the Chicagoland area. So I looked at it and a course of Fyre Lake’s caliber coming available for the position of superintendent, there are only a handful of courses where I grew up that could hire me.
“It was a lot of luck and opportunity and the timing was great.”
After graduating from Fulton High School in 2013, Wiebenga earned his degree in turf grass in 2017 from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.
His resume includes two stops in Lake Forest, Ill. The first was at Knollwood Club, where he spent two summers as an assistant. In 2019 he became the head superintendent at Deer Path Golf Course where he spent the next two summers.
The 26-year-old was hired by new Fyre Lake head pro Mark Krizic earlier this year, starting on March 1.
“My new superintendent, Kyle Wiebenga, is phenomenal,” Krizic said.
His description was only slightly jaded by the fact Wiebenga had just found a fix to the irrigation system that saved thousands of dollars in expected repairs.
Wiebenga has also earned his boss’ respect for the new practices he is implementing on the course and the way the grass is responding to those efforts early in the growing season.
“It is great to have a partner that I don’t have to worry about when it comes to the golf course," Krizic said. "He is really good.”
Wiebenga was just happy to have the opportunity to toil on a course he was familiar with.
“I've known of Fyre Lake, I played Fyre Lake and knew it was a great track,” said Wiebenga. “I knew it needed a lot of work, but I also knew that if you got the right people in place that this place could absolutely fly.”
This situation could end up being the perfect fit for both the super and the course.
He also knows that his ties to the area may add a little pressure to the job, but he insists it will also be a source of pride to work even harder to have the course in pristine condition.
“Yeah, I get a lot of friends and family that want to come down or have come down already and they've played it,” said Wiebenga, whose wife, Krista, is also from Fulton. “Half-jokingly they say, 'You've got your work cut out for you and you've got a lot of work to do, etc. and it better be in great shape when I play it.'
“They are all excited to have me back in the area, obviously. I enjoy being around family. … It’s nice to know there are people around here who recognize me and know who I am."
He also can appreciate having his work on display 24/7 during the golf season.
"Not a lot of jobs you get to do something and your friends and family get to see what you do," he said. "… I work in an industry where you see exactly what I do and I want to show people that.”
And do that for as long as possible, too.
“I'd love for this to be long-term and be here 25 or 30 years,” said Wiebenga. “That would be great.”