GOLF: New Fyre Lake superintendent glad to be back 'home'

Kyle Wiebenga is finding out that you can come home again, no matter how the old saying goes.

Wiebenga is the new golf course superintendent at Fyre Lake Golf Club in nearby Sherrard, Ill., and even he was surprised that he was able to find the right job in the right place at the right time no matter how long the odds.

“That was what my hope was,” said Wiebenga, who grew up in nearby Fulton, Ill., of returning to his home area someday. “I know in this industry you have to take opportunities when they come along. There's not an opening every single year, especially in the Quad-Cities area. There aren’t as many courses here as there are in the Chicagoland area. So I looked at it and a course of Fyre Lake’s caliber coming available for the position of superintendent, there are only a handful of courses where I grew up that could hire me.

“It was a lot of luck and opportunity and the timing was great.”

After graduating from Fulton High School in 2013, Wiebenga earned his degree in turf grass in 2017 from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.