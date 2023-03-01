Changes continue to be made at breakneck speed to the PGA Tour’s 2024 schedule and John Deere Classic officials are not sure what that means for the local Tour stop.

Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director, was just getting back from a trip to this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida when the news broke Wednesday of the new scheduling approach that will alter the 2024 campaign and add elevated events to the calendar.

He admitted that "it kind of caught us by shock a little bit; I’m not sure any of us knew that was coming," he said.

With that being said, Lehman added that he has no idea how that will affect the tournament moving forward.

This year’s John Deere Classic is scheduled for the week of July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis and will have a $7.4 million purse.

While this is the last year of the contract between title sponsor Deere & Co. and the PGA Tour, Lehman was encouraged that the golf and business relationship will be extended.

“The Tour and John Deere have formally met,” he said. “There’s no ink on paper at this point, but they did sit and talk and hammer out the details here a couple of weeks ago.

"I don’t know what that means for when it will be signed, but we still feel confident that we will have an extension and this event will go beyond 2023.

“… I know the talks went well.”

Lehman said that he would obviously like the JDC to remain a summer event — even if it remains a week ahead of the Scottish Open and two weeks before The Open Championship. How the schedule looks when all is settled is yet to be determined.

In a memo to Tour players that was posted on social media outlets by Dan Rapaport among others, the release informed players of the new direction the Tour schedule is taking and was described by commissioner Jay Monahan that the new approach will "transform and set the direction for your PGA Tour."

The new scheduling approach called the “Designated Event Model” will consist of 16 elevated events. Fields for those designated events will number between 70 and 80 players and feature no 36-hole cuts. Purses will be increased with some of that money coming from a downsized and re-worked Player Impact Program (PIP) pool.

Lehman admitted that “it’s too early to tell what this means" for the JDC and will reserve judgement until the 2024 schedule is released.

“It’s the same thing as it is every year for us,” he said. “We’ll put on the best show we can and make a big impact for our community and represent the best title sponsor on the PGA Tour and stand proud.”

The schedule will also be comprised in a way that there are three “full-field events” ahead of two consecutive “elevated events” that players can play their way into as well as qualifying for via World ranking and FedExCup standings status.

“Somebody is going to have to move around on the schedule,” Lehman said. “I don’t know what that’s going to mean for us.”

In a press conference at the API on Wednesday, Player Advisory Council member Max Homa said this was more than a “money-grab” for the top Tour players. He said these looming changes were good for the Tour — and not just the guys who will be cashing bigger paychecks at the designated events.

“We’re still going to have competitive events that are non-designated while keeping sponsors and the fans happy with the parity,” he said. “… Maybe not all the Top 50 big names, but big names, guys that everybody has watched play golf and win tournaments and excel at this game will still be in those fields. I think that’s an important distinction to make before jumping on something negative.”