GOLF

GOLF: Strong finish lifts Garside to best local finish at Iowa Am

  • Updated
  • 0

Bettendorf’s Matthew Garside shared the best round of the day on Wednesday and propelled himself into a tie for seventh place at the 120th Iowa Amateur Golf Championship.

The former state champ for Bettendorf High School carded a 3-under 68 that included five birdies and just two bogeys as he shot up from a tie for 24th at the start of the day.

He topped the nine locals who made the 36-hole cut in the 54-hole event played at the par-71 Crow Valley Golf Club in Bettendorf.

Davenport’s Dusty Drenth, who rode a 2-under 69 on Tuesday into the Top 10 remained there with a closing 2-over 73. His 216 total left him at 3-over for the tournament and sharing ninth place with Parkersburg’s Dylan Ellis.

It was Drenth’s second Top 10 finish in the event in the last three years, having placed fifth in 2020 at Davenport Country Club.

Jack Dumas, a two-time fifth-place finisher at the Iowa Class 4A state championships while playing for Pleasant Valley High School, just missed a Top 10 finish by a stroke, tying for 11th with New Sharon’s Trent Lindenman. After opening 74-71, the Iowa State University sophomore closed with a 1-over 72 to finish 4-over with a 217 total.

Two other Davenport residents were in the Top 20. Cody Bender (72-72-75—219) and Matt Schlueter (74-71-74—219) finished in a three-way tie for 16th, each earning $158.33.

Kyle Yerington (Davenport, T30, 74-75-74—223), Peter Strothkamp (Bettendorf, T34, 71-78-75—224) and Bryan Lemkau (Muscatine, T43, 79-72-76—227) all improved on their Wednesday starting spots.

The Top 30 finish earned Yerington $75, the final paying spot.

Davenport’s Matt Solis (74-76-85—235) had a rough final round and placed 60th.

Garside, a University of Iowa golf recruit now playing at St. Thomas University, logged his third straight Top 10 finish in the Iowa Am, although he did not play in 2020. Last year, a final-round 66 pushed him into a tie for third at Wakonda Country Club.

This year, a hot streak on the Crow Valley back nine spurred his final-day charge. After going out in 1-under 34, Garside opened the inward nine with three straight birdies. His run stalled there and four pars were followed by a bogey on the tricky par-3 17th before he finished with a par on No. 18 for his 68.

Ankeny's Nate McCoy wrapped up a wire-to-wire victory with Wednesday’s 3-under 68. He finished at 10-under 203 to win by seven strokes over the field to pocket the $750 winner’s check.

Nate Vance, who opened the day tied for the lead with McCoy, shot a 75, but held on for second place with a 210 total to earn the $600 runner-up prize.

Dennis Bull, the 2020 Am champ, tied for third with Cale Leonard at 211. Samuel Storey was the only other golfer to finish the three-day event under-par as his 212 total left him 1-under and in solo fifth place.

