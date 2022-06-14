GOLF: Vogler loses 20-hole match in Round of 32 at Illinois State Women's Amateur Championship

Recent Rivermont Collegiate Prep graduate Shannyn Vogler made it through Monday’s qualifying but did not survive match-play action Tuesday at the Illinois State Women’s Amateur Championship being played in Long Grove, Ill.

The two-time Iowa Class 4 state individual champ for Bettendorf High School carded a 5-over 77 at Grove Country Club and was in a three-way tie for 19th in the stroke-play qualifying round that trimmed the 52-player field to 32.

In Tuesday's Round of 32 match play portion of the event, Vogler dropped a 1-up decision to Sarah Zheng of Bolingbrook in a match that went 20 holes.

In that match, Vogler dropped the first two holes and was 3-down through 12 before rattling off three straight victories at 13, 14 and 15 to tie the match that then needed two more holes to complete before Zheng, also a recent high school graduate, took that victory and then won a 4&2 decision in the Round of 16 to move into Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Vogler was the only local competitor in the field.

— Staff report

