 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
GOLF

GOLF: Vogler loses 20-hole match in Round of 32 at Illinois State Women's Amateur Championship

  • 0

Recent Rivermont Collegiate Prep graduate Shannyn Vogler made it through Monday’s qualifying but did not survive match-play action Tuesday at the Illinois State Women’s Amateur Championship being played in Long Grove, Ill.

The two-time Iowa Class 4 state individual champ for Bettendorf High School carded a 5-over 77 at Grove Country Club and was in a three-way tie for 19th in the stroke-play qualifying round that trimmed the 52-player field to 32.

In Tuesday's Round of 32 match play portion of the event, Vogler dropped a 1-up decision to Sarah Zheng of Bolingbrook in a match that went 20 holes.

In that match, Vogler dropped the first two holes and was 3-down through 12 before rattling off three straight victories at 13, 14 and 15 to tie the match that then needed two more holes to complete before Zheng, also a recent high school graduate, took that victory and then won a 4&2 decision in the Round of 16 to move into Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Vogler was the only local competitor in the field.

People are also reading…

 — Staff report

060822-qc-spt-salutetosports-20.jpg

Vogler

 NIKOS FRAZIER
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Friday is deadline for car giveaway guesses

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Friday is deadline for car giveaway guesses

The John Deere Classic golf tournament is still a couple of weeks away, but a deadline for one of the tournament’s fundraising features is this week. Those wanting to take a chance at winning a two-year lease on a 2022 Lexus RX 350 through the Birdies For Charity program will have to get a pledge made by this Friday.

Phil Mickelson defends defection to LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson defends defection to LIV Golf

On the oval in front of the clubhouse at The Country Club, Phil Mickelson took part in a press conference on American soil for the first time since taking time away from golf in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry’s incredible 3-point streak has come to an end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News