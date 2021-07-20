Hall overcomes six-stroke deficit to win APGA event at Deere Run

After the first round of this week's APGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run, Kevin Hall sat in a tie for 14th place, six shots off the lead.

By the time Tuesday's second and final round was done, Hall, a deaf golfer perhaps best known for helping CBS Sports introduce its 2020 Masters broadcast, had lapped the field.

The former Big Ten champion at Ohio State shot an 8-under 63 to finish 6-under for the tournament and beat a trio of players by four shots. Hall took home the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.

“I’m just trying to stay calm and play my own game,” said Hall, who became deaf at age 2 when treatment for meningitis left him with permanent hearing loss. “I try to take what the golf course gives me each and every round. In other words, I’m keeping things simple.”

What the golf course gave Hall Tuesday was a bogey-free round that included shooting a 31 on the back-nine at the first APGA Tour event at Deere Run since 2018.

Kamaiu Johnson, Mahindra Lutchman and APGA points leader Marcus Byrd finished 2-under for the tournament to tie for second.