EAST MOLINE — Golf can be a cruel, unrelenting game. Just ask Adam White.
On Saturday, everything was going his way in the first round of the Quad City Amateur Tour's Short Hills Amateur. Nothing, seemingly, could go wrong as he carded a 5-under 67 to open a five stroke lead on the field.
“What went well yesterday did not go well today,” said White after Sunday's final round. “I got some good breaks yesterday and anytime I hit a bad shot today, it was the worst spot it could be in. That's golf.”
That left the door wide open for someone to take advantage and that happened to be another former St. Ambrose University standout in Ben Hanson. The 34-year-old Hanson relied on a steady, heady approach to the weekend at his home course and followed Saturday's even-par 72 with Sunday's 1-under 71. Hanson's 1-under 143 total was good for a two-stroke victory over White's 145 total that included a Sunday 78.
“I played good yesterday and came out today and got off to a good start,” said Hanson. “I didn't really have a whole lot of expectations being down five, so I was just trying to play a good round. At the end of the day, it was good enough.”
Hanson's good start included birdies on the first and fifth holes. With White carding a double at the par-4 third hole that included issues around the green and a bogey at the par-3 fifth, that five-stroke separation was gone. Hanson was on his way to his third victory on the QCAm Tour with a front-side 36.
Hanson, who won in 2010 (Glynns Creek) and 2014 (TPC Deere Run), then birdied twice on the back nine and played to a safe bogey on the tough 18th to wrap up the victory. Hanson admitted knowing the gap had closed, but didn't let that alter his approach.
“I was still trying to do my own thing,” said Hanson. “On 16, I kind of figured out where we were at.”
Both birdied the par-5 17th as did playing partner Ben Peters, which allowed Hanson some breathing room on 18.
“I just kept it in play, hit a lot of greens and made a lot of pars,” said Hanson, noting familiarity on his home course was a huge factor. “I know what clubs to hit off the tee to keep it in play.”
While conditions were perfect on a sun-splashed day, Hanson was the only player in the any of the championship flights to go under par.
Andy Sirois (76-73—149) placed third, followed by University of Iowa-bound Tyler Bussert (74-75—149), Matthew Junge (74-76—150) and Peters (73-77—150), who rounded out the final threesome of SAU alumns.
Withe the top three finishers not being full-time members of the QCAm Tour, the first-place points go to Bussert, who also won the season-opening TPC Deere Run Am and strengthens his chances of winning Player of the Year honors. Peters, who finished fourth at the QC Amateur, was awarded second-place points.
Drenth takes seniors: A switch in putting style late last year is paying off handsomely for Mark Drenth as he won the Short Hills Am Senior Division. After needing just 24 putts on Saturday using a split grip, Drenth said he matched that number on Sunday as he carded a 2-under 70 for a two-day 143 total.
“I've been playing really well,” said Drenth, who won his third straight QCAm event he has entered dating back to last year's Tour Championship. “I made a lot of good putts. I've been putting really well lately.”
Drenth finished with four birdies to offset two bogeys.
Mike Long (76-76—152) and Kirk Trede (79-74—153) were Drenth's closest pursuers. Tom Wolfe (75-81—156) and Dave Holmes (77-81—158) rounded out the Top 5.