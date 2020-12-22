Happy shopping for that golfer on your Christmas list

With Christmas bells ringing ever louder and Santa getting closer to making his rounds this week, now is a good time to grab some stocking stuffers for the golfer in your family.

And there are plenty of golf-related items out there that I know would be welcomed under the tree on Friday morning.

Golfers can be pretty finicky with the type of equipment they use, and that may make it hard to buy for them, but there are always things that they would appreciate having, and the local courses are more than happy to sell gift cards to help with a little cash flow.

Fyre Lake Golf Club is being rebranded under new management and has a number of special offers that are still being advertised. One of the most intriguing and challenging layouts in the area has some great deals that any golfer would appreciate.

It’s going to be interesting to see what new head pro Mark Krizic has in store for the “new beginning” being marketed for the Jack Nicklaus Design layout in Sherrard.

Check out the specials being offered at fyrelakegolf.com or call the clubhouse at the new phone number of 309-749-9044.