Happy shopping for that golfer on your Christmas list

With Christmas bells ringing ever louder and Santa getting closer to making his rounds this week, now is a good time to grab some stocking stuffers for the golfer in your family.
And there are plenty of golf-related items out there that I know would be welcomed under the tree on Friday morning.
Golfers can be pretty finicky with the type of equipment they use, and that may make it hard to buy for them, but there are always things that they would appreciate having, and the local courses are more than happy to sell gift cards to help with a little cash flow.
Fyre Lake Golf Club is being rebranded under new management and has a number of special offers that are still being advertised. One of the most intriguing and challenging layouts in the area has some great deals that any golfer would appreciate.
It’s going to be interesting to see what new head pro Mark Krizic has in store for the “new beginning” being marketed for the Jack Nicklaus Design layout in Sherrard.
Check out the specials being offered at fyrelakegolf.com or call the clubhouse at the new phone number of 309-749-9044.
Another intriguing gift for local golfers is the PGA Iowa Section 2021 Golf Pass. It sells for $45 (but has been advertised for a few bucks cheaper if purchased before Jan. 4, 2021) and features discounts at over 250 golf courses and facilities in western Illinois and Iowa, including many in the QC area. Saving a few dollars every round is a gift that keeps on giving all summer.
A bonus gift is that 15% of every Golf Pass purchase is donated to the American Cancer Society.
To purchase, go to iowapgagolfpass.com. Using the code “holiday20” might even save you a few dollars.
I know a number of golfers who would appreciate that.
Local pro shops have been featuring sales this month with some tremendous savings on equipment. I know it’s hard to buy for some of us, but gift cards are always appreciated to cover rounds of golf, pro shop items or even beverages at the snack bars.
If the golfer in your family likes keeping his game in tune over the winter, there are also plenty of options to get them time at indoor facilities so that snowballs aren't the only thing they are playing with until March.
It may not be golf season, but I know every golfer out there is always appreciative of any golf-related gift they receive.
Happy holidays to all you slicers, hookers and duffers out there.
And remember, as of Tuesday, the days are already getting longer and we’re getting that much closer to the 2021 golf season.