Hasley has a 'love of the game and a love of the people in the game'

Jim Hasley had a simple plan for himself when he was a youngster.
“I wanted to be the left-handed hitting first baseman for the Chicago Cubs,” recalled Hasley with a laugh. “The only problem was I wasn't left-handed ... and I couldn't hit.”
That was his story concerning baseball.
But Hasley made a very nice career of another sport that he grew to love when he realized he had a knack for hitting a golf ball. He turned that into a life-long love as he carved out quite a niche for himself within the game as a teaching professional.
A career of 55-plus years and counting — all of them in the Quad-Cities — has resulted in the man affectionately known as the grandfather of QC golf taking his spot in the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
The humble Hasley spent most of that career as head golf professional at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport. When he left there in 2001, it was hardly for crossword puzzles and bowling leagues. He turned around and took over the operation at Red Hawk Golf and Learning Center for the city and helped establish the First Tee of the Quad-Cities chapter there.
To this day, the 86-year-old is still involved with teaching youngsters the game.
“He's the Michael Jordan of golf in the Quad-Cities as far as I'm concerned,” said Ron Thrapp, who worked for Hasley for a few years before taking over the Emeis operation in 2001. “He's meant the world to so many people within the golf business. He's been an endless resource for those in the business, been an endless resource for people wanting to play the game or improve their golf games or arrange a league or whatever it might be.”
The name Jim Hasley is synonymous with golf in the Quad-Cities.
“You can't think golf in the Quad-Cities without thinking about Mr. Hasley,” said Chris Wilkins, a long-time pupil of Hasley. “No one influenced the game more.”
Inconspicuous beginnings
While the game of golf and the name Hasley go together now, it wasn't always that way. In fact, the game was barely on Hasley's radar into his early 20s.
“It's kind of funny,” Hasley said of his introduction to the sport. “I played a few rounds in college with some friends where we could play the college nine-hole course for 50-cents and rent a set of clubs for 35 cents.”
Hoping to be a coach, Hasley's college career ended after his junior year at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls (what is now the University of Northern Iowa) when he said he had so much debt that he had to get a job. Working at what was Westinghouse Supply Company, Hasley never made it back to school for his senior year.
Little did he know that his education was just beginning at the side of fellow Iowa Golf Association Hall of Famer Bob Fry.
“The group at Westinghouse had a group that played every Saturday morning at Duck Creek,” Hasley said. “I went with them and got pretty good pretty quick. I could shoot in the low 70s at that time.”
Fry had taken over as the city of Davenport's head golf professional and had spotted Hasley.
The door opened.
“He thought I had some potential,” Hasley said. “I started out helping him with his group lessons in the evenings, pro bono. He needed help and there were too many people. ...
“He tried to hire me and I said, 'I can't afford it, Bob.' His wife got a hold of me, and she said, 'We'll make it worth your while. You just trust us.'”
With the blessing from his wife, Donna, Hasley left Westinghouse in 1968 and began working at Duck Creek as Fry's assistant.
The future was in place.
“I learned everything in golf from him,” Hasley said of Fry. “He knew more about all facets of golf including greenskeeping, teaching, running tournaments, running a pro shop, public relations. He knew everything and not because he went to college to learn it. He was just one of those people who knew it. And he was a people person, so I patterned my life after him.”
Making an impact
Taking his cue from Fry, Hasley found the golf business to his liking. He spent one year as Fry's assistant at Emeis before taking over the operation at Duck Creek.
During Hasley's second year at Duck Creek, Fry left the city to help investors open Crow Valley Country Club on the other side of town and Hasley was tapped to step in and oversee the city's golf facilities.
Fry was gone, but his legacy lived on through Hasley, who in 1975 earned his Class A teaching certificate as he ran things at Emeis. Those lessons served Hasley well and the QC golf community benefited.
The most impactful of those came from legendary teacher Harvey Penik, who had a saying “If you play golf, you're a friend of mine.”
“That was Bob's philosophy,” said Hasley, who has lived by those words. “He gave away more free stuff to kids and free lessons to kids and that's what I did. I followed him. I wouldn't charge a kid for a lesson as long as they were serious about the game. I wanted them to feel like they could come to me anytime. I didn't want them to feel they had to have 10 bucks in their pocket before they could come to me for a lesson.
“So I built up a group of kids from West, Central, Assumption, North later on, that hung around the shop all the time. Sometimes you had to walk over them. Once in a while the park board would say 'you have to get those kids out of here.' Late at night, I'd shoo them out and tell them the back nine was open, go play. I don't think I collected much for that.”
Wilkins could attest to that.
“He never took a nickel from me,” said Wilkins, who still relies on Hasley for insight into his game nearly 30 years later.
College connections
A number of Hasley's pupils went on to find college success. Many of them stayed close to home, choosing to play for Jeff Griebel at St. Ambrose and enjoying their home course at Emeis.
“Jim was always very supportive and considerate of St. Ambrose,” Griebel said. “We had a good program, played a great schedule and were always competitive. He would encourage the local kids to take a look at us, and we got many of them.”
Wilkins, Ben Peters, Josh Nelson, Chad Harland, Chad Coppinger, Chad Volquardsen and Dusty Drenth were among those who worked with Hasley and ended up being SAU standouts, with Nelson and Drenth ranking among SAU's NAIA All-Americans.
“That was fun because … I like to get to the point where you can kid with them,” said Hasley of working with the SAU golfers and having them around the shop as well. “When they're that old, you go out and play with them and enjoy it. Wisecrack with them so they feel like your not just out there watching them.”
Those connections continue today, with Hasley taking in the local Quad-City Amateur event each year at Emeis to watch the likes of Peters, Nelson and Coppinger who are still playing competitively.
“I love to watch the old Quad-City Amateur and the kids I had something to do with,” Hasley said.
And they appreciate him.
In fact, many have him on a golf pedestal. When most see him, a handshake is always accompanied by a greeting of 'Mr. Hasley.'
“He was always a true gentleman and he taught me to be respectful to my fellow golfers and represent the game in such a way,” said Wilkins, calling Hasley golf royalty in this community. “I'm still uncomfortable calling him anything but 'Mr. Hasley.' I don't even know how to explain it; he just carries himself like somebody I want to call mister.”
Griebel just calls him friend.
“Jim's been a valuable friend to me,” said Griebel, who turned to Hasley for advice when offered the SAU coaching job in 1982. “He's always been supportive of me every step of the way.”
Driving home relationships
When he first started out, Hasley assisted Fry in those evening group lessons.
“Afterward, we sat on the picnic benches at Emeis and would talk golf for an hour or two after dark,” Hasley said.
Those types of bonds made an impression. Hasley has continued them throughout his career.
“We had a girl come to our lessons who was very, very shy,” said Hasley of his early First Tee days. “Her parents would drop her off here so she had plenty of time here. She could hardly look at you. I made her come and sit with me and talk, ask her what was going on in her life. Pretty soon, she had to come and see me to talk on her own, it was part of the ritual.”
That young girl was Ali Miller. She remembers her time in the First Tee program well, including sitting on benches outside the Red Hawk clubhouse watching golfers hit balls off the range.
“Jim and I would sit and watch people hit, that was how he taught me how to teach,” she said of Hasley being able to predict results of shots just by watching swings.
Without knowing it at the time, Miller was having her career path developed during those conversations — and through the guidance of fellow First Tee teachers Brant McGivern and Kevin DeNike.
She is now in her second year as program director for the First Tee chapter in Central Mississippi.
“The thing I remember the most about him was being able to go in and have conversations about anything — it could be golf-related, it could be life- related, it could be career-related,” said Miller, a Davenport North graduate who golfed collegiately at Central College and earned her masters degree in sports psychology at Miami of Ohio. “He was so supportive of everything I'm doing. … He's always been very encouraging.”
That shy girl started her golf career working in the shop and picking the range at Red Hawk before volunteering for the QC First Tee chapter.
“Am I taking credit? No,” Hasley said. “But she came out of her shell and is a great gal.”
Miller, though, gives credit where it is due.
“I think about Jim a whole lot when I'm (in my office)," Miller said. “When I'm unsure of what to do, I ask myself, 'What would Jim have done in this situation and where would we go, how would we have scheduled that or communicated that?' It's always worked for me.”
Hasley, the father of six and grandfather of 17, has a way of still connecting with the youngsters and leaving an impression.
“They listen to me and hear everything I say, but for some reason they want to listen to Jim more than they want to listen to me,” said McGivern, lead instructor at Red Hawk. “They have a little bit more — I wouldn't call it respect — but they take his word; they see him as an elderly figure and it's kind of like listening to Santa Claus. … They hear somebody his age and listen more clearly than they do to myself.”
Esteemed career
Anyone who has crossed paths with Hasley — and there have been many — usually picked up a lesson. Whether it be on the range about their golf game or in the shop and it be a nugget about life, wisdom has been passed along by the 2010 inductee into the Iowa Golf Association Hall of Fame.
“I've had so many people come up to me and tell me that their first lesson was with my dad," said Matt Hasley, head golf pro at Duck Creek. “It's neat to have people come up and say nice things about dad.”
That praise is seemingly endless.
“He helped shape me,” said Wilkins, calling Hasley a second father figure in his life and echoing the sentiments of so many others. “He is such a wise soul. … There was so much outside of golf that I learned from him.”
One of the lessons Hasley made sure was part of his life was passed to him by his mentor, Fry.
“My love of the game,” he said, “and the love of the people in the game.”
Matt Hasley has seen that for almost all 55 of those years in the golf business. Both he and his brother, Mike, followed in their dad's footsteps, but Matt admitted he never tried to fill has dad's shoes, especially after taking the job at Duck Creek where his dad started.
But that love of the game was inherent.
“If you're a plumber, the last thing you want to do is go home and fix your own sink,” said Matt, admitting his dad never pushed the game on the family. “Dad could never get enough of it. He watches it all the time. … He always wanted to be at the shop.
“He was one of the best ambassadors of the game I've ever seen.”
And that has created a legacy that will live on through all the lives he touched.
“The most important thing would be character,” said Thrapp regarding the most valuable lesson he learned from Hasley. “That was the most important thing — do the right thing by the business, the city of Davenport and the golfer.”
Griebel marvels at Hasley's staying power. Hasley is still active at 86.
“He has been the greatest influence on young kids in the Quad-Cities on both sides of the river,” he said. “He takes great pride in the accomplishments of the kids he works with.”
Yet, he never takes any of the credit.
That sounds like how a grandfather would do it. That is how the grandfather of golf in the Quad-Cities has done it for 55 years and counting.
“I couldn't,” Hasley said, “have had a better life.”
