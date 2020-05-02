Hasley has a 'love of the game and a love of the people in the game'

Miller, though, gives credit where it is due.

“I think about Jim a whole lot when I'm (in my office)," Miller said. “When I'm unsure of what to do, I ask myself, 'What would Jim have done in this situation and where would we go, how would we have scheduled that or communicated that?' It's always worked for me.”

Hasley, the father of six and grandfather of 17, has a way of still connecting with the youngsters and leaving an impression.

“They listen to me and hear everything I say, but for some reason they want to listen to Jim more than they want to listen to me,” said McGivern, lead instructor at Red Hawk. “They have a little bit more — I wouldn't call it respect — but they take his word; they see him as an elderly figure and it's kind of like listening to Santa Claus. … They hear somebody his age and listen more clearly than they do to myself.”

Esteemed career

Anyone who has crossed paths with Hasley — and there have been many — usually picked up a lesson. Whether it be on the range about their golf game or in the shop and it be a nugget about life, wisdom has been passed along by the 2010 inductee into the Iowa Golf Association Hall of Fame.