Hasley honored with Learning Center makeover, new Emeis program

The Godfather of Quad-Cities golf is getting honored.

And the stars aligned in such a way that one of his grandsons — Scott Stowe — is in a position to continue his work.

From now on, the classroom area at Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center in Davenport will be known as the Jim Hasley First Tee Learning Center.

“It was a no-brainer,” said Sara Cross, First Tee-Quad-Cities executive director, of honoring the late Hasley, who died last May.

And part of that meant giving the classroom at Red Hawk not only a new name, but also a new look.

“It went from having ugly yellow sterile walls to a gorgeous custom wrap job,” said Cross of the room that is now done in vibrant green colors.

Indeed it was an easy decision to honor Hasley, who after retiring as head golf pro with the city of Davenport in 2001 switched gears into getting the First Tee program off the ground and served the organization in some capacity or another literally until his death.

“He’s the reason The First Tee exists here,” said Cross, noting that 629 students went through the various First Tee programs last year. “He’s the reason so many kids get into golf at such a young age.”

While Hasley’s focus turned to golfers just getting started in the game through the First Tee program, he was always looking out for the best interest of the game during his 33-year run with the city courses, the last 30 of those as head golf pro at Emeis Golf Course.

Working with youngsters there — as well as high schoolers and many golfers from St. Ambrose University who called the course home — were Hasley’s calling cards as he did his part to foster young golfers and the game itself.

That work left an indelible impression.

“It was incredibly important for us at the First Tee to recognize what Jim Hasley has done for this First Tee chapter and youth of the Quad-Cities,” Cross said. “A lot of kids would not have their passion for golf if it wasn’t for him.”

Including Stowe, who naturally got indoctrinated into the game by his grandfather and two uncles who are also PGA Professionals.

In a fitting twist of fate, Stowe has been hired to become the program director for The First Tee programs that will be starting at Emeis this spring.

“He had a genuine love for teaching kids and I’m so glad that I inherited that same excitement for it,” said Stowe, looking forward to continuing work he began at Red Hawk with his grandfather.

It is because of the reach and impact Hasley made on the local golf scene that the First Tee-QC chapter will have a chance to not only expand, but also keep alive Hasley’s memory in more ways than just having the learning center named in his honor.

Cross said that donations made in Hasley’s honor made it possible for The First Tee programs to expand at the course Hasley nurtured for years.

“It’s not the easiest job, being a teacher; working with kids can be challenging,” Stowe said. “But if you have the right heart for it and your attention is in the right place to be a good role model for kids — that’s really all I want to do at The First Tee, is set a good example for kids like my grandpa did because I think that helps raise them to be responsible adults.”

Which is simply adding to Hasley’s legacy.

