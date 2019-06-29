Local golf
Holes in One
Bob Inghram, Davenport: Emeis Golf Course, 2nd hole, 138 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Mike Brown
Jarrod Krug, Davenport: Emeis Golf Course, 5th hole, 124 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Steve Arp, Dale Haake, Tom Leslie
