{{featured_button_text}}

Local golf

Holes in One

Bob Inghram, Davenport: Emeis Golf Course, 2nd hole, 138 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Mike Brown

Jarrod Krug, Davenport: Emeis Golf Course, 5th hole, 124 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Steve Arp, Dale Haake, Tom Leslie

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0