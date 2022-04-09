How far would you go for a round at Augusta National?

Yes, it is Masters week, and all eyes have been on Augusta National.

Or maybe it’s safe to say that all eyes are on one Tiger making his way around Augusta National in pursuit of an improbable 16th major title.

While Tiger has been the talk of the Tour of late with his improbable comeback Masters outing, it raises an interesting question: What would you do to play a round — one round — at Augusta National?

Give up alcohol for the rest of your life? (Not me being in this business! No way. No how!)

Treat your significant other to a lavish vacation (if there was enough money left in the bank account after said trip around Amen Corner? Sure.)

Promise to never play golf again? (Yeah, right!)

Well, the time2play.com blog posed that exact question and there actually is an answer or two. And those responses may or may not surprise you.

With over 1,000 respondents, the sacrifices cover the gamut:

• 44% would shave their head

• 21% would give up drinking for three years

• 17% would get a tattoo that’s visible when clothed

• 9% would give up sex for a year

• 2% would put their kids up for adoption

I seriously hope that 2% felt so giddy over the possibility of a round on sacred ground that they lost touch with reality and really wouldn’t go that far!

According to other information supplied, the average golfer would fork over $1,165 for a round, while those earning over $100k per year would pay a whopping $3,189.

Glad none of those responses included sacrificing a limb, but my guess is that some of us might go that far for a round through the rustling pines.

Shoot, I might just shave my head — and that wouldn’t take very long or be much of a sacrifice these days — for a chance to walk down Magnolia Lane!

What would be your price for the memory of a lifetime?

